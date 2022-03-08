SEA Games: 146 athletes earn the nod for Hanoi Games on appeal

SINGAPORE - Nearly 20 years after Lim Yao Xiang clinched a gold and bronze medal in fin swimming at the 2003 SEA Games in Hanoi, the 39-year-old will be returning to the city to compete in the sport again.

On Tuesday (March 8), Lim was among 146 athletes who earned the nod from the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) to compete at the May 12-23 SEA Games in Vietnam.

Singapore will now be represented by 476 athletes in 34 sports at the Hanoi Games.

The former national water polo player was pleasantly surprised to have made the cut for the biennial competition given that his last competitive fin swimming outing was nearly two decades ago.

He was first approached to pick up the sport again by a former Singapore Underwater Federation president in 2019, when it was announced that fin swimming would feature at the Hanoi Games.

But it was only two years later that Lim, co-founder of the gym Grityard, dug out his 20-year-old monofins from his storeroom and gave the sport another go.

His comeback was challenging as the physical demands of fin swimming took a toll on his body.

Lim said: "Due to the nature of the movements (in the sport), I was just aching and every day something was in pain. To be very honest, sometimes I questioned myself and asked what was the point because I was going through a lot of pain and I didn't know where I was going. But I just took it as a learning process."

Because of his work schedule, Lim was only able to attend two of the four weekly national training sessions.

But he made up for it by doing exercises that would help improve his mobility and power.

Lim, who won two SEA Games gold medals with the national water polo team, admitted that he is still getting used to the sport, adding that disruptions to training caused by the pandemic have made things more challenging.

He said: "I'm getting used to the pain and challenge in the pool so that's helped a little bit. Through those stretches, some parts of my body feel a lot better. It's still nowhere near what it was, but there have been some improvements."

With two medals under his belt, Lim would appear to be a favourite but he played down his title chances in the men's 50m and 100m fin swimming surface events.

He said: "The overriding theme was just to do the best (that I can). I've gone past the stage where my expectations would be to win something because that's not realistic anymore, especially for something that I've not been doing for such a long time."