Scrutiny on Steve Borthwick as England bid to end losing streak

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England head coach Steve Borthwick prior to the Rugby Nations Championship match against South Africa on July 4.

– England coach Steve Borthwick understands why a five-match losing streak means his own position is being called into question but insists his focus is only on the July 11 match against Fiji.

Borthwick’s men started the inaugural Nations Championship with a decisive 45-21 loss away to world champions South Africa.

And while defeat by the Springboks was always a strong possibility, it followed a woeful Six Nations where England lost four of their five games.

As a result, a match against Fiji being played at the Liverpool home of Premier League football club Everton has become a must-win encounter for England ahead of an awkward clash away to Argentina on July 18.

Exeter centre Henry Slade, who impressed off the bench against South Africa after a fine domestic season with the Premiership finalists has been recalled to the starting XV, with Tommy Freeman moving out to his more familiar wing role following an experiment in midfield.

The only change in the pack is Guy Pepper’s inclusion at openside flanker that sees him change places with the benched Tom Curry.

Borthwick, a much less confrontational character than Eddie Jones, his predecessor as England coach, has nevertheless seen significant members of his backroom staff leave, with former defence chief Felix Jones and lead analyst Joe Lewis now with the Springboks.

There is a growing concern Borthwick’s tenure as coach could mirror the end of his 57-cap England career when, not long after 20 Tests as skipper, he was dropped from the squad by then boss Martin Johnson in 2010.

‘Feel the hurt’

“When this team doesn’t perform the way we want it, we feel the hurt and pain that our supporters feel and we feel it so much because we all care so much,” said Borthwick.

England won 38-18 when the teams last met, at Twickenham in November.

Fiji, however, beat England 30-22 in a World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham three years ago and ran them close at the event proper before losing in Marseille.

But the Pacific islanders are under pressure from Fiji Rugby Union chairman John Sanday following last week’s 39-24 loss to Wales in Cardiff.

Fiji are playing all their three “home” July fixtures in Britain for financial reasons and Sanday said the team must deliver a “return on investment”.

“The players have been well looked after and paid well,” Sanday told the Fiji Sun.

“Where is the return on investment? This is the urgent question. I personally don’t accept sub-par performance. The return on investment on the Wales match was minus.”

Elsewhere on July 11, Argentina and Australia are also looking for their first wins in the new Nations Championship after defeat on the opening weekend.

The competition awards points for each game, culminating in a November final at Twickenham between the top sides from the north and south, which leaves little room for setbacks.

Argentina, who suffered a surprise home loss to Scotland in Cordoba on July 4, will be raring to get back on track against Wales in San Juan.

The Wallabies were edged out by Ireland in Sydney last week and move on to Brisbane to face another tough test against France, who ran New Zealand close last week. The All Blacks host Italy in Wellington. AFP