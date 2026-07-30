Straitstimes.com header logo

Scottish Rugby CEO Alex Williamson sacked after investigation into conduct

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Scotland (in blue) and Fiji in a scrum in their Nations Championship rugby match at Murrayfield on July 18, 2026.

Scotland (in blue) and Fiji in a scrum in their Nations Championship rugby match at Murrayfield on July 18, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Scotland rugby fans wave a flag before a Six Nations Championship match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

Scotland rugby fans wave a flag before a Six Nations Championship match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Scottish Rugby CEO Alex Williamson has been sacked after an independent investigation into his conduct, the national body’s chair John McGuigan said on July 30.

Williamson, who took charge in January 2025, was put on leave in May.

“The board of Scottish Rugby has today dismissed Alex Williamson from his position as chief executive with immediate effect,” McGuigan said in a statement.

“His dismissal follows the conclusion of an independent investigation into matters that were brought to the board’s attention earlier this year.

“In light of the investigation findings the board of Scottish Rugby concluded that the CEO’s conduct had fallen significantly below the standards we set as an organisation.”

Media reports said David White, the chief financial officer of Scottish Rugby, will become the interim CEO. REUTERS

More on this topic
Scotland need second half comeback to register win over Fiji
Scotland are the third-best team in world, says Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus
See more on

Rugby

Scotland

Disciplinary proceedings

CEO

Sports and recreation

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.