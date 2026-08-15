Scottie Scheffler fires 61 to jump into FedEx St Jude lead

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Scottie Scheffler of the United States lining up a putt on the ninth green during the second round of the FedEx St Jude Championship on Aug 14.

With a sizzling nine-under 61, Scottie Scheffler rocketed into the lead at the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedExCup play-offs, in Memphis on Aug 14.

Scheffler’s second-lowest round of the year earned him a three-shot cushion over South Korea’s Im Sung- jae (66) and Norway’s Viktor Hovland (64). The world No. 1, who is seeking his first win since January, totalled 11-under 129 at the halfway mark.

“I wouldn’t say golf’s ever easy. I did some good things out there,” said the 30-year-old American. “I hit some iron shots in there close and was able to hole a few putts as well.”

He birdied the first five holes at TPC Southwind and added a sixth at No. 7. Bogeys at Nos. 8 and 12 around one birdie at No. 10 took him off the pace for a possible sub-60 round, but he racked up four more birdies over the final six holes to break from the pack.

Scheffler one-putted 13 times over 18 holes, a welcome sight after his putter kept him out of contention at certain tournaments this year.

“I think it’s just golf. That’s really all it is,” he said. “That’s why I talked about being patient yesterday because I felt like I played a little better than my score. It was nice to get out there early and knock in some putts and give myself some really good looks as well.”

He was No. 1 in the FedEx Cup points race entering the week, so a victory would not change his position. Im, however, is No. 53 in points and trying to climb into the top 50 to qualify for next week’s BMW Championship.

His second consecutive 66 put him in a good position entering the weekend. Im birdied the first three holes on Aug 14 and had a shaky finish which saw two bogeys sandwiching a birdie late in his round.

“Of course, there is some pressure this week, but I just want to focus on each shot and keep doing that through the weekend,” said the 28-year-old.

Hovland cruised around the course, making three birdies on each side without a bogey. Four of those birdie putts came from more than 11 feet out.

“This week I’ve been putting quite nicely, and my short game’s been really good,” said the 28-year-old, who won the FedExCup in 2023. “So that definitely helps . But if I’m hitting the ball well here, I feel like I’m just going to have a lot of opportunities for birdie .”

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg shot a 65 to get to seven under, alone in fourth place.

None of the five co-leaders from the first round replicated their opening rounds of 65. Jordan Spieth carded a one-under 69 to get to six under, where he was tied for fifth with reigning FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood (68) of England, Colombia’s Nico Echavarria (66) and Brian Harman (64).

Michael Thorbjornsen went from a tie for first to a tie for 38th by following his 65 with a 75.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland fared better after a rough 4-over 74 in the first round. But back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 17 and 18 left him with an even-par 70 and four over for the week. There is no 36-hole cut at any play-off event. REUTERS