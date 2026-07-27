Scotland's Reuben Ward wins Commonwealth gymnastics title, Ramsay-Peaty bounces back

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Scotland's Reuben Ward celebrates after winning the gold medal in men's all-around final on July 26.

GLASGOW - Reuben Ward struck gold for hosts Scotland in the men’s gymnastics all-around final at the Commonwealth Games on July 26 as Adam Ramsay-Peaty bounced back from his 100m breaststroke defeat in the 50m heats.

Ward was devastated as Scotland narrowly missed out on the podium in the team final on July 24, but more than made amends to win his nation’s first medal in the men’s all-around event at a Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-old held off a charge from Canada’s Felix Dolci to secure gold by just 0.200 of a point with Australia’s Jesse Moore in third.

“I knew I could do it, but to actually do it. When the score came through, it is just jubilation and joy,” said Ward.

“Incredible! I’m so lucky to be in this position. I wouldn’t have been in this position without my family and my teammates. It is like climbing a mountain.”

Dolci, who was part of Canada’s team gold, twice fell of the pommel horse on his opening apparatus before roaring back with five near flawless displays to nearly snatch victory.

England’s highly fancied Luke Whitehouse suffered a disappointing afternoon to finish seventh.

Australian swimming great Cameron McEvoy blew away the field to win his first individual Commonwealth Games gold in the 50m freestyle as England’s Ramsay-Peaty bounced back to reach the final of the 50m breaststroke.

McEvoy smashed the Commonwealth Games record and led home an Aussie 1-2-3 from Flynn Southham and Jamie Jack.

The 32-year-old had previously won silver and bronze in the 50m freestyle back in Glasgow in 2014 and on home soil in the Gold Coast four years later.

The Olympic champion over 50m stormed out of the blocks to add a fourth Commonwealth gold to his three relay wins, obliterating the Games record in the process.

Just hours after his bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke, Ramsay-Peaty was back in the pool as he aims to make amends in the 50m.

The three-time Olympic champion broke down in tears after missing out on gold at a fourth different Commonwealth Games on July 25.

He even questioned whether he will continue at the 100m distance with the shorter, more explosive 50m more suited to his strengths.

But the Englishman was only fifth fastest in qualifying for the semi-finals later on July 26, again finishing behind Sam Williamson of Australia who stormed to gold in the 100m.

England's Adam Ramsay-Peaty competes in the men's 50m breaststroke semi-final at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, on day three of the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO: AFP

Lani Pallister secured her second gold of the meet with a dominant display to win the women’s 1,500m.

There was a shock in the women’s 100m backstroke as 20-year-old Australian Iona Anderson edged out hot favourite Kylie Masse of Canada.

Australia also extended their clean sweep of the relays so far in the men’s 4x200m freestyle.

But there was more variety on the top of the podium at the pool than in recent days as the Aussies did not have things all their own way.

South Africa’s Pieter Coetze added gold in the 200m backstroke to his 50m gold on July 25.

Canada’s Josh Liendo edged out Australia’s Matthew Temple by just one hundredth of a second to win the men’s 100m butterfly.

And there was more joy for hosts Scotland as Angharad Evans produced a late fightback to win gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

In the biggest clash of the netball pool stages Australia produced a dominant 66-47 win over England.

The defending champions eased into a 35-24 half-time lead but England will take some solace from a battling final quarter which they edged 12-10 to minimise the damage.

England, who face Malawi in their next match on July 27, had started their competition in emphatic fashion with an 84-35 thrashing of Northern Ireland.

They are likely to need to beat South Africa in their last group game on July 30 to stand any chance of reaching the semi-finals and keeping their medal hopes alive. AFP