Scotland set up Ireland showdown with huge Romania win

LILLE, France - Winger Darcy Graham scored four tries as Scotland cruised to an 84-0 bonus-point victory over Romania in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash on Saturday, setting up a mighty showdown with Ireland.

Scotland moved on to 10 points in the pool, level with South Africa, who play their final group game against Tonga in Marseille on Sunday. Ireland lead with 14 points and all three teams are in contention for the two quarter-final places available.

Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Matt Fagerson, Chris Harris, Ollie Smith, Johnny Matthews, Rory Darge and Ben Healy also scored tries, as the latter matched Chris Paterson’s Scotland record of 11 conversions in a test set against Japan in 2004.

Romania, porous in defence throughout the tournament having conceded 242 points in three games, were kept scoreless for the second match in a row. They were not helped by three yellow cards in a 10-minute spell before halftime. REUTERS

