Scotland on wrong side of fine margins in mixed campaign

Scotland will look back on this year's Six Nations with a deep sense of frustration and wonder what might have been, but coach Gregor Townsend believes his side are making progress.

They won two of their five matches to finish fourth, but that does not tell the full story. With a bit more composure, polish and luck, they might well have emerged with a 100% record.

Game management remains a work in progress. Townsend's commitment to attacking rugby makes Scotland pleasing on the eye, but they can be a little too ambitious and become the architects of their own downfall.

They led 27-0 in the second half against Wales in Cardiff but were forced to hang on grimly for a 27-26 victory. They made a better job of shutting the game down against England, however, securing a 30-21 home win.

Scotland were denied victory against France at Murrayfield by a disputed decision not to award them a try on the final play of the game and they ran Ireland close in Dublin on Saturday, ultimately losing 17-13 after coming under intense pressure from their hosts.

Townsend’s biggest regret may be the 31-29 loss to improving Italy, having led by six points at half time only to go off the boil in the second period.

"We’ve had chances to win all games," Townsend said. "In the three games we lost, they were all within a score. That’s disappointing for us.

"We felt we should have won against France. We never performed well enough against Italy. Two wins is not what we set out to do, but we believe in this team."

Scotland’s three losses were by a combined 10 points, showing how close they were to their best campaign in years. Finding a way to turn those fine margins in their favour will be Townsend’s goal for next year.

"We were in contention (for the trophy) over the last couple of weeks, which hasn’t been the case in previous championships. I think the evidence is there. We’re still searching, like any team, to back up performances." REUTERS