Scotland need second half comeback to register win over Fiji

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EDINBURGH, July 18 - Scotland had to fight back from a 10-point deficit at halftime to beat Fiji 33-17 in the Nations Championship on Saturday, launching a second-half comeback to win for a second time in the new competition.

Fiji had been 17-7 ahead at the break, but Scotland’s replacements, including two British & Irish Lions, helped turn the game in their favour and saw them join northern hemisphere rivals France and Ireland on two wins from their opening trio of games.

Scotland outscored Fiji by five tries to three, winning an important bonus point, with two for Jamie Dobie and one each for forwards Jonny Gray, Pierre Schoeman, and Scott Cummings. Fergus Burke converted three of the tries and George Horne one.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere, winger Selestino Ravutaumada and loose forward Elia Canakaivata were Fiji’s try scorers with a single conversion from Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula. REUTERS