Scotland move on from Six Nations playing some of their best rugby, Townsend says

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DUBLIN, March 14 - Scotland played some of the best rugby over the last six weeks that coach Gregor Townsend said he has seen them play and while repeating last week's stunning performance against France was impossible, they had to be better against Ireland on Saturday.

The Scots went into Saturday's final game with hopes of a first Six Nations title in 27 years after the incredible 50-40 win over the French but went down 43-21 despite getting within five points of Ireland with 20 minutes to go.

"The standards last week were exceptional, not losing a ruck against France, only four penalties. It was going to be difficult to repeat that, it'll be difficult to repeat that ever again but we needed to be better today," Townsend told a news conference.

"The performances we delivered, particularly in the three wins, was some of the best rugby I've seen us play," he added, referring to the other victories - an inspired win over England and a gutsy comeback in Wales.

However Saturday's defeat wasn't just a 12th in a row against Ireland, but another by a big margin. That run includes comprehensive defeats in back-to-back World Cups ahead of the sides meeting again in Australia next year.

Asked if his side have developed a mental block against the Irish - their last win in Dublin came in 2010 - Townsend argued that their rotten run has come at a time when 2023 and 2024 Six Nations champions Ireland have been a dominant force.

Townsend also did not believe the emotion of the occasion - when the Scots could have at the very least delivered a first Triple Crown since 1990 - got to the players either. Tactical and technical errors early on cost them, he said.

"I've seen what's gone in behind the scenes and how we bounced back after (the loss to) Italy. I'm really proud of how we rallied, we've definitely made progress," Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu added.

"I don't feel like it's the end for this group, I feel it's a good starting point." REUTERS