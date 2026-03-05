Scotland have full belief they can upset France, Steyn says

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

EDINBURGH, March 5 - Scotland have a "bone-deep belief" they can beat France at Murrayfield on Saturday and keep their Six Nations title hopes alive, winger Kyle Steyn said.

The Scots, who last won the title in 1999 before Italy joined the competition, trail unbeaten France by four points in the standings after losing their opener in Rome and recording victories over England and Wales.

When asked if Scotland felt they could pull off a home win at the weekend, Steyn was in no doubt.

"We have bone-deep belief,” he told reporters.

"Not underestimating the challenge and the juggernaut that they're going to bring, but for everything this group has been for, and for how the country has been behind us, all we want from this is to be able to show them how much this means to us.

“That's our first target on Saturday, to go and leave everything out there. There'll be no question that we've thrown absolutely everything at this,” he told a press conference.

Scotland's final game is against Ireland in Dublin.

“It is obviously a massive motivator, but I haven't even thought about that week in Dublin yet,” Steyn added.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend announces his line-up to take on France later on Thursday. REUTERS