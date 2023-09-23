Scotland face Tonga in must-win Rugby World Cup clash

NICE – Scotland are facing a “tough” must-win Pool B clash with Tonga in Nice on Sunday to stay in contention for a spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The Scots, ranked fifth in the world, went down to a disappointing 18-3 defeat by champions South Africa in their tournament opener, while Tonga were pummelled 59-16 by world No. 1 Ireland in their first match.

Only the pool winners and runners-up advance to the knock-out phase, meaning both Scotland and Tonga – both with zero points so far behind Ireland (10) and South Africa (nine) – must win Sunday’s fixture.

“Coming into the tournament we knew that we’d have to perform in every game to have a chance of getting out of this group, which we knew was going to be tough,” said Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie.

“We need to be on it for every game.”

Tonga, Ritchie added, “have got some extremely good players”, notably a handful capped by New Zealand and Australia who have reverted, under World Rugby rules, to play for their country of heritage.

“They are a very physical side and coming into the World Cup they have had an extended period of time together which is something where they usually struggle going into test matches,” he said.

“With that extended period of time together they have got used to how each other plays, they’ve had time to put in systems. They have some dangerous players out there.”

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said the inclusion of the likes of 17-time capped All Black back Charles Piutau and centre Malakai Fekitoa, who won 24 caps for New Zealand, could only improve Tonga.

“They bring their own individual quality but also the experience of playing top-level test matches and at World Cups, and that will spread throughout the team,” he said.

“When you’ve got players like them on the field, they can score a try out of anything.”

With a large contingent of Scottish fans expected at the Stade de Nice, Townsend, who has made four changes to his line-up, was focused on one thing only.

“We need to get our World Cup started with our first win. It’s our knockout stage now. If we lose a game, we’re out, and we need to go out with that mentality,” he added.