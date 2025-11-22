Scotland coach Townsend downplays supporter discontent

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Scotland fans made their feelings clear after watching their side's collapse against Argentina last weekend but head coach Gregor Townsend believes the supporters are still fully behind him and the team going into Sunday's match with Tonga.

Last Sunday, Scotland held a 21-0 lead early in the second half only for Argentina to come roaring back with five unanswered tries for a 33-24 win, and a chorus of boos rang out around Murrayfield.

"The crowd, it was like an exhale of disappointment. We all felt it," Townsend told reporters ahead of the Tonga test.

"What a flat end to the game. And nobody's hurting as much as us as a group. But sometimes those real painful moments as a group that you live through, you come through stronger."

The Argentina defeat came a week after Scotland made a comeback of their own as they searched for their first-ever win over New Zealand, but ultimately fell to defeat.

Townsend's men were 17-0 down at halftime against the All Blacks but drew level before New Zealand scored a late penalty and a try to deny Scotland a famous victory. The coach prefers to look at the positives after two bitter losses.

"I've seen the team play the best rugby it's played in eight years over the last two or three weeks," Townsend said.

"We're very disappointed we didn't get a win against New Zealand or didn't get a win against Argentina. But to get in those positions, to be 21-0 up, the team is delivering up to that point."

The coach was asked if there was more than just frustration and disappointment in the supporters' response to last weekend's defeat, and perhaps the fans have seen enough of near-misses.

"Look, I disagree with that. The supporters are coming out in huge numbers," Townsend said.

"We actually had a spike after the game at the weekend, and I don't think they were all from Tonga buying tickets.

"The supporters are behind the team, and they're obviously very disappointed that we didn't win, like we are."

Townsend, in the role since 2017, signed a contract extension in September to take him up to the 2027 World Cup and has no intention of walking away in the wake of recent results.

"If someone wants to not give me that job anymore, then that'll be up to them," he said.

"But I'm totally committed in getting the best of the team, the best of myself, and that sometimes means working harder, sometimes means working smarter.

"This job is not just about winning and enjoying the wins, it's about dealing with the defeats and whether that can make you stronger or not. I believe it will." REUTERS