Scotland coach Gregor Townsend hails ‘instinctive’ France ahead of key Six Nations game

France's fly-half Matthieu Jalibert runs in a try during the Six Nations match against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

LONDON – Scotland coach Gregor Townsend’s admiration for France’s “pure, instinctive rugby” means he well understands what his side will be up against, when they try to derail Les Bleus’ bid for yet more Six Nations glory at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Reigning champions France have been the team of the competition so far, with 18 tries across a trio of bonus-point wins. Another such victory in Edinburgh would see them retain their Six Nations title with a game to spare, and leave them on course for a Grand Slam heading into their “Super Saturday” finale at home to England on March 14.

But a win for Scotland could see them leapfrog the French at the top of the table.

France have long had a reputation for an attacking game distinctively different from that seen in the largely Anglo-Saxon world of rugby union.

Townsend, once a noted playmaker, sees that tradition on show in a youthful France side, with wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, still only 22, setting a new record by scoring a try in an eighth consecutive Six Nations match during a 33-8 win over Italy in Lille last time out.

“There’s lots to like,” he said after naming his side on Thursday which shows five changes to the team that edged Wales 26-23 a fortnight ago.

“They’re the best players in the world at adapting to fractured defences in space. In France you don’t see an attack shape as clearly as other teams. That is sort of pure, instinctive rugby.”

Townsend also said recent rule alterations had benefitted a France side that, while blessed with a powerful pack, features several outstanding backs in scrum-half Antoine Dupont, fit-again fly-half Matthieu Jalibert and 21-year-old wing Theo Attissogbe.

“The change in the game with contestable kicks being challenged has really benefited a team like France because if you can get the ball back there, you’ve not got a straight defensive line,” he explained.

“You’ve got somebody who’s up a little bit higher, and they’re just so good (at exploiting that).”

France coach Fabien Galthie, meanwhile, expressed his unhappiness with the size of Murrayfield’s away dressing room – “the smallest in the world” – after he too announced his side on Thursday, but there was no denying his admiration for Scotland, even if they have not beaten Les Bleus in the Championship since 2021.

The former France scrum-half is particularly wary of a Scotland back-line helmed by the gifted Finn Russell.

“They have the ability to win the championship,” said Galthie.

“They are very aggressive and dynamic up front and, from 10 (fly-half Russell) to 15 (full-back Blair Kinghorn), they possess the best back-line in the United Kingdom.

“Our players know very well that defeat in Scotland is possible.”

In another match, England’s Jamie George is relishing the prospect of facing Italy when his faltering side heads to Rome on Saturday looking to salvage their campaign.

Back-to-back defeats against Scotland and Ireland – in a record home defeat to the men in green – has left England’s tournament hopes in tatters.

“Rome is always a difficult place to play... it’s going to be the toughest test that England have ever had against Italy. But bring it on,” the vice-captain said.

"It can be a defining moment for a team moving forward – and I think it will be." AFP












