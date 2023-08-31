Scotland capable of upsetting odds at World Cup

CAPE TOWN - Scotland have been nothing if not consistent at the World Cup, reaching at least the quarter-finals in seven of their nine previous appearances but they will need to produce an upset if they are to reach that stage this time round.

Scotland have been paired with holders South Africa and Six Nations champions Ireland in Pool B, reducing their chances of making the knockouts but there is little doubt their more fancied opponents will be wary of the threat they pose.

They have proven capable of producing upsets, as they showed at Twickenham in February when they beat England.

"We’re fit enough, we’ve got the game and we’ve got the players to take on any team we come up against,” warned their coach Gregor Townsend, who pronounced himself particularly pleased with their preparation.

They beat Italy and France at home, lost narrowly to the French a week later in St Etienne and then rounded off their warm-up programme with a comfortable win over Georgia.

"There were elements where we can improve and that will come, and it has come because we’ve seen improvement right throughout the season," added Townsend. "I am so proud of not just the effort but that resilience and collective belief the players have built over the last few weeks and last few months.”

Scotland have traditionally had a relatively small pool of players to pick from.

Yet this time Townsend has been almost spoilt for choice having seen his squad grow in recent years, particularly with players recruited through ancestry or after serving three years with Scottish clubs.

The South African-born pair of Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe have become cult heroes while Australian-born Sione Tuipulotu, who has a grandmother from Greenock, has dislodged British & Irish Lion Chris Harris from the starting lineup.

Finn Russell at flyhalf, however, is their key player with match winning capability and there is plenty of experience in the pack with Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Rory Sutherland and Hamish Watson.

Former captain Stuart Hogg quit at the start of the preparations in July when he was expected to have his swansong at the World Cup.

"The depth we have in our squad means we can mix things up at times, rest players or bring players in because of form or because they are suited to a certain game,” said Townsend.

The Scots start their World Cup against the Springboks in Marseille on Sept. 10, then take on Tonga and Romania before what could be a decisive final Pool B fixture against Ireland in Paris on Oct. 7.

“All we’ve been focused on is being at our best for the start of the tournament – or as close to our best as we can get. I know that’s idealistic. In your first game at a World Cup, you’re not going to deliver your very best game but we’re working hard to do that," said Townsend.

Scotland have never beaten a higher ranked team at the previous nine World Cup tournaments but the coach feels this time it could be different.

“We believe when we get our game right, we can be a match for any of the top three or four teams in the world,” he said. REUTERS