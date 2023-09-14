Scotland call up hooker McInally after Cherry suffers hotel tumble

FILE PHOTO-Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v France - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Britain - March 8, 2020 Scotland's Stuart McInally celebrates scoring their third try Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo REUTERS
TOULOUSE - Scotland have called up Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally to replace David Cherry in their Rugby World Cup squad after Cherry suffered an accident at their hotel, the team said on Thursday.

Cherry suffered a concussion after slipping on the stairs at the hotel on Monday, Scottish Rugby said, and the team took the decision to replace him in the squad for the rest of the tournament.

McInally had already been on standby following a concussion suffered by Ewan Ashman last week, Scottish Rugby added.

Scotland next play Tonga on Sept. 24 in Nice, looking to bounce back from their opening round defeat by South Africa. REUTERS

