Scotland are the third-best team in world, says Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

South Africa's Elrigh Louw scoring a try during the 42-28 Nations Championship win over Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on July 11, 2026.

Pretoria – South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus called Scotland “a great side” after the world champions triumphed 42-28 in a 10-try Nations Championship thriller in Pretoria on July 11.

Handling a record 55th match as Springboks coach, he said the fringe players used at Loftus Versfeld stadium would benefit greatly from the experience.

“When you can win and learn then it is much nicer. Scotland smashed Argentina, beat England and France in February and I think they are the third-best side in the world,” he told reporters.

“They are a great team and we had 13 guys with less than 10 caps and another four with less than 20,” he said, after a victory sealed by a 78th-minute try from inside centre Jesse Kriel.

“They are not settled Test players, but they are guys who needed tier-one opposition. That is how you find out if they can handle the pressure. It is not that they are not good enough, it is just that we have a lot of work to do on them.

“This game could have gone against us, but then there were also soft tries given away by us. Now we know that some guys need a lot of work.

“But we were also a disjointed team up against a brilliant backline and forwards who did very well in the Six Nations. It would not have been a disaster if we lost. To win and learn is great.”

Embrose Papier, Evan Roos, Elrigh Louw, Damian Willemse, Zach Porthen and Kriel crossed the line for the Boks, while the Scots’ tries came via Matt Fagerson, Kyle Rowe, Josh Bayliss and Ben White.

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu said he felt pride and frustration after pushing the Springboks all the way, but failing to convert key chances.

“I am definitely proud of the resilience shown, there were plenty of instances when we could have let them run away with the game – they were 14-0 up early on and later we were 21 points down.

“We kept fighting and kept coming back. But there is probably disappointment over missed opportunities. It is just our execution (that) let us down.

“We created lots of problems for their defence, we got line breaks and beat defenders, but they scrambled well in defence, that is their identity.”

“There were some big swings in momentum, 14-point swings when you go from one side of the field to the other,” added the inside centre.

“That is when you show resilience, but a couple of those we could have controlled better.”

“Other times we managed to turn momentum well, but capitalising on the scoreboard is what is important.”

Over in Wellington, Will Jordan scored a hat-trick but found it “hugely humbling” to become New Zealand’s record try-scorer as Italy were overwhelmed 47-17 in a fast-paced Nations Championship Test on July 11.

“It’s special. I think back to when I was a kid, practising my chip and chase in the back yard,” said speedy wing Jordan after bringing up his 50th try in his 56th Test.

“To think I’d be here today, it’s hugely humbling... I hope I’ve inspired some kids to practise their chip and chase, and dream big.”

In other Nations Championship Tests, France beat Australia 42-21, Ireland trumped Japan 36-20, England hammered Fiji 73-8 and Argentina saw off Wales 35-21. AFP