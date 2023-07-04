Score Tickets to Catch Liverpool FC Live in Singapore

The Reds are returning to Singapore for their 2023 pre-season tour at the end of July as part of the Singapore Festival of Football.

Liverpool FC will face off against Leicester City FC at the National Stadium to decide who takes home the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy this year.

Although Liverpool FC is no stranger to Singapore, this will be Leicester City FC’s first visit to the Lion City after being crowned the English Premier League champions in the 2015/2016 season.

Fans in the region are in for a treat as these two renowned English clubs come together for the highly anticipated match. Thousands are expected to gather for a display of top-class, high-tempo football action in an electrifying atmosphere.

Don’t miss the opportunity to take part in our exclusive giveaway for a chance to see the teams in action by answering a simple question at https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/liverpoolfc. This page will be live on July 4.

A total of 60 winners will be picked at random to receive either one of 50 pairs of general admission tickets (worth $32 per ticket) to Liverpool FC’s open training session on July 29, or one of 10 pairs of Gold category tickets (worth $199 per ticket) to the Liverpool FC v Leicester City FC match on July 30.

The contest runs from July 4 - 17 and is exclusively for ST subscribers.

This giveaway is brought to you by Standard Chartered, the Official Main Partner of Liverpool Football Club.