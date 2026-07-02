Sciver-Brunt to lead England in semis

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July 1 - England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead the hosts in their Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa at The Oval after recovering from a calf strain, the all-rounder said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was initially expected to miss two group matches but was also ruled out of England's game against New Zealand after suffering the injury during the win over Ireland, in which she retired hurt on 48.

"We literally threw everything at it," Sciver-Brunt told reporters.

"I'm really happy with where I am at physically. Physically, I'm able to take part in all aspects of the game, so from that point of view I'm really happy."

Vice-captain Charlie Dean led the side in Sciver-Brunt's absence as England finished the group stage unbeaten.

England face South Africa on Thursday, with the winners advancing to Sunday's final at Lord's, where they will meet six-time champions Australia. REUTERS