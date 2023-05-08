Watch the National School Games ‘live’

SINGAPORE – The National School Games this week will see student-athletes competing in squash and tennis to win honours for their schools.
Supporters can catch the livestreams of the following games here.
May 9 (Tuesday)
Squash A Division girls’ final (10am) – Ango-Chinese School (Independent) v Raffles Institution
May 11 (Thursday)
Tennis A Div girls’ final (8am) – Hwa Chong Institution v Raffles Institution
May 12 (Friday)
Tennis A Div boys’ final (8am) – Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) v Raffles Institution
The livestreaming content is brought to you by tech streaming company 1 Play Sports.