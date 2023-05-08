Watch the National School Games ‘live’

SINGAPORE – The National School Games this week will see student-athletes competing in squash and tennis to win honours for their schools.

Supporters can catch the livestreams of the following games here. Just click on the button below to watch the action.

May 9 (Tuesday)

Squash A Division girls’ final (10am) – Ango-Chinese School (Independent) v Raffles Institution

May 11 (Thursday)

Tennis A Div girls’ final (8am) – Hwa Chong Institution v Raffles Institution

May 12 (Friday)

Tennis A Div boys’ final (8am) – Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) v Raffles Institution

The livestreaming content is brought to you by tech streaming company 1 Play Sports.

