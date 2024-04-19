VJC’s Conrad Emery takes major leap forward, breaks A Division boys’ long jump record

SINGAPORE – Less is definitely more for Victoria Junior College (VJC) student Conrad Emery who made a quantum leap with a new A Division boys’ long jump record at the National School Games (NSG) track and field championships on April 12.

The 17-year-old’s winning effort of 7.36m not only eclipsed the previous mark of 7.26m set by Hwa Chong Institution’s Abel Lee in 2022, but it was also a significant improvement from his winning jump of 6.73m in the 2023 competition.

Conrad attributed the gain to more rest and a less congested training schedule.

Now he trains three times a week, with one to two days of rest in between, and he felt fresher and more explosive on competition day.

“Last year, my training schedule was tight and I wasn’t very comfortable with my technique at one point, so I was mostly obsessing over trying to fix that. That came with the cost of not being able to take days off for proper rest,” he said.

“This year, I’m quite confident in myself, and I also have more rest and preparation.”

Still, the record was something unexpected. He added: “I always had the record in mind since last year, but jumping a 7.36 was unimaginable. The only thing I had in my mind was jumping far and feeling good about my jumps.

“When I first saw the distance, I was speechless and overcame with emotions, then I started laughing.”