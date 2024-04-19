VJC’s Conrad Emery takes major leap forward, breaks A Division boys’ long jump record

SINGAPORE – Less is definitely more for Victoria Junior College (VJC) student Conrad Emery who made a quantum leap with a new A Division boys’ long jump record at the National School Games (NSG) track and field championships on April 12.
The 17-year-old’s winning effort of 7.36m not only eclipsed the previous mark of 7.26m set by Hwa Chong Institution’s Abel Lee in 2022, but it was also a significant improvement from his winning jump of 6.73m in the 2023 competition.
Conrad attributed the gain to more rest and a less congested training schedule.
Now he trains three times a week, with one to two days of rest in between, and he felt fresher and more explosive on competition day.
“Last year, my training schedule was tight and I wasn’t very comfortable with my technique at one point, so I was mostly obsessing over trying to fix that. That came with the cost of not being able to take days off for proper rest,” he said.
“This year, I’m quite confident in myself, and I also have more rest and preparation.”
Still, the record was something unexpected. He added: “I always had the record in mind since last year, but jumping a 7.36 was unimaginable. The only thing I had in my mind was jumping far and feeling good about my jumps.
“When I first saw the distance, I was speechless and overcame with emotions, then I started laughing.”
Conrad, whose Swiss father is a permanent resident while his mother is a Singaporean, also benefitted from switching to long jump after starting off eight years ago in high jump.
In 2022, he had finished fifth in the boy’s B high jump, and thoughts of quitting the sport crossed his mind. But after winning a silver in the long jump days later, Victoria School coach Yu Long Nyu convinced him to change course.
Former national long jump record holder Yu said: “I suggested that since he has the power and speed, let’s focus on long jump and see how far he could go.”
As it turned out, the move allowed him to scale new heights.
“I was losing passion for the sport,” Conrad admitted. “I was still stuck between high jump and long jump then, and the split between my focus made me unsure how to progress.
“Setting a personal best in long jump (in 2022) reinvigorated me, and I realised there are new ways I can excel at this.
“It was a very difficult decision to make. But ultimately, if I really wanted to get serious about the sport, and I really wanted to do something incredible, I’d have to give it my all by focusing on long jump.”
His drive also saw Conrad giving up wakeboarding in 2023, a recreational hobby he enjoyed since he was 14, because of the risk of injury.
“It was a very injury-prone sport. It’s a hard decision, but the right one.”
Buoyed by the NSG record, Conrad is now eyeing the men’s national record of 7.62m set by Matthew Goh in 2009.
Yu said Conrad’s next target this year is 7.60m to 7.70m, with an 8m goal moving forward.
VJC jumps coach Fuad Idris, who works closely with Yu, added of the promising youngster: “We know that he’s driven to improve… There is still more to come from Conrad.”
Conrad will next compete in the Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships in Dubai from April 24-27.