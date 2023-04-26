Victoria School too strong for St Gabriel’s in NSG B Div boys’ floorball final; St Hilda’s rule in girls’ decider

After the 2022 season, Victoria School’s (VS) floorball teacher-coach Lee Ren Ji decided to convert defender Muhammad Edel Mahbub Harahap into a forward.

This proved to be a winning move as the 16-year-old scored four goals in the 14-2 win over St Gabriel’s Secondary School in the National School Games B Division boys’ final at Our Tampines Hub on Wednesday.

It was sweet redemption as VS recaptured the title they lost in 2022.

Said Edel: “I feel like the way I play is more suitable for me to be a forward, as my game is more fast paced.”

The Secondary 4 student also showed grit and guts, playing through pain after injuring his ankle days before the start of the season.

He said: “I had to take precautionary measures, such as icing my ankle regularly and managing my game time so that I was fully fit for the season run-in.”

Edel’s displays earned praise from Lee, who said: “Today, he showed the discipline and determination that we know he had.”

Watched by a big crowd, VS romped to a 5-1 lead in the first period, which Edel attributed to their quick counter-attack strategy.

They never looked back after that, scoring four and five goals in the second and third periods respectively for the win to make up for their loss to Bukit Merah Secondary School in the 2022 final.

Edel said: “The loss (in 2022) erupted the fire in us. We knew we had to win this year.”

Lee added: “Without the bitter taste of defeat, we would not be able to enjoy the sweetness of victory.”

VS captain Gerald Tan, 15, who chipped in with three goals, said: “The team put in our best performance as a whole unit.”