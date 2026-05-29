Victoria Junior College sweep A Div floorball titles for third year running

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Victoria Junior College's Chyanne Yang scoring her first goal against Nanyang Junior College in the A Division girls' floorball final on May 28.

SINGAPORE – After scoring just one goal in five games, Victoria Junior College (VJC) forward Chyanne Yang promised her coach Jatin Nair that she will “pay him back” in the A Division girls’ floorball final on May 28.

The 17-year-old did just that in the National School Games title decider, scoring a hat-trick in their 4-0 win over Nanyang Junior College at Our Tampines Hub to help her team clinch a third consecutive title.

Chyanne herself was surprised by her unexpected purple patch, saying: “I said I’ll pay him back but I didn’t know I was going to score a hat-trick.

“I just believed in my teammates and I couldn’t have done it without them because they made all the passes to me and they supported me throughout the season as well.

“We stood with each other throughout the season, during training and we cried together, laughed together, everything we did together.”

With a laugh, coach Jatin said: “She told me that today she will pay me back for all the goals she didn’t score for the other games.

“To be honest, we wanted to be a little bit more disciplined today. We wanted to maybe play a counter-attacking game, but I think the girls had another plan.

“They brought their attacking boots today, goals and everything were very nice to watch today, and it was very nice that everyone got a chance to play, so I can’t complain.”

His team had a relatively slow start and it was Nanyang who threatened first in the fifth minute after Shyanne Loo saw her shot come off the crossbar.

But Chyanne helped VJC open accounts just two minutes later, slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

She scored her second in the 19th minute, slamming her shot into the top corner.

VJC made it 3-0 just a minute later when Rachel Tan scooped her shot through a sea of bodies into the bottom right corner.

Chyanne added the icing on the cake in the 42nd minute, rifling her shot into the top left corner to complete her hat-trick.

Nanyang thought they had scored a consolation goal when Neelam Radharani put the ball past VJC goalkeeper Amelia Entoney, but it was ruled out owing to a foul in the build-up.

Nanyang captain Ashlyn Pang said: “Both teams played really hard… I think coming to this game, the Victorians were the champions, so of course there was a bit of tension and nervousness among us.

“As the game picked up, we slowly improved but after they scored the first goal, maybe our hopes went down… But I think we played our hearts out all the way to the end.”

Victoria Junior College’s Yuvraaj Manesh Moolchandani (right) dribbling past Tobias Goh of Eunoia Junior College in the A Division boys’ floorball final at Our Tampines Hub on May 28. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

In the boys’ A Division final, VJC beat Eunoia Junior College 3-2 on penalties after the match ended 0-0, taking home their fifth consecutive title.

VJC captain Cedric Tan said: “It was a very close game and I think both sides gave 100 per cent… It was a very tough fight; that’s the reason why it was even at the final whistle.

“I’m very proud of my boys. There was a lot of pressure, but I think they handled it very well and they left everything on the court.”

On the boys’ performance, Jatin said: “We were a bit passive… Not our usual attacking style of play, but I think they ground out the result.

“Watching Eunoia play, they were really outstanding and gave us a run for our money.”

Victoria Junior College captain Cedric Tan (No. 4) holding the trophy aloft as his teammates celebrate after defeating Eunoia Junior College in the A Division boys’ floorball final at Our Tampines Hub on May 28. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The final was a cagey affair, with both teams struggling to score.

In the shoot-out, VJC’s Raoushan Ruhul stepped up first but scuffed his shot wide, much to the delight of the Eunoia supporters.

Julian Teoh then saw his penalty saved by VJC goalkeeper Zubin Maheshwari, before Vincent Hyun slotted past Eunoia custodian Jackson Tan.

Misses from Eunoia’s Myles Toh and VJC’s Hazique Hakim meant that Eunoia captain Andrae Chu needed to score, which he did to send the shoot-out into sudden death.

Raoushan and Julian then saw their penalties saved again, before Vincent, Myles and Hazique converted.

It was then Andrae’s turn for his second penalty, but this time, it was saved by Zubin, handing VJC the title.

Andrae said: “We trained so hard since last year. Played them in the final (in 2025) and we lost to them on penalties also… We really, really just wanted this win.

“Unfortunately it’s a final and somebody has to win, somebody has to lose and unfortunately, this time it was us again.”