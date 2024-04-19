Two meet records broken on final day of NSG track and field competition

SINGAPORE – Heading into the final day of the National School Games (NSG) track and field championships on April 19, finishing first was foremost on the minds of high jumper Rei Tan and sprinter Clara Lim.

Not only did the Raffles Institution duo achieve their aims, but they also exceeded expectations by breaking the meet record in their respective events at the National Stadium.

Rei eclipsed his own personal best of 1.92m five times en route to the winning height of 2.03m in the B Division boys’ high jump final. His effort erased the 10-year-old mark of 2.02m set by schoolmate Bryan Wong in 2014.

His teammate Lau Jia Hern (1.87m) finished second, with Singapore Sports School’s Jayden Ng (1.83m) third.

Clara was also peerless in the A Division girls’ 100m, clocking 12.21sec to better the 12.35sec record set by Singapore Sports School’s Ismi Zakiah in 2018.

Rei, who finished second in the event last year, said of his record: “It’s unexpected and amazing, it wasn’t something I was thinking of entering the competition.

“The basic target was the gold medal, I was hunting for it last year and I didn’t get it, and I wasn’t satisfied. I promised myself that I’ll change the medal colour this year, and I did it.”

The 16-year-old attributed his win to his mentality change.

“Last year, I was more worried about the end result,” he added. “This year, I told myself I’ll take it as a unique experience, so I just started making the best out of it.”

Meanwhile, Clara admitted the record was “a very big goal”.

She said: “Coming in today, I felt the stress and pressure because, while the record wasn’t the first thing on my mind, I knew it was something that could be done. So I had to believe in myself.”