Swimmer Ashley Lim gets SEA Games gold, then Covid-19 before National School Games

SINGAPORE – Touching down at Changi Airport last Friday, national swimmer Ashley Lim returned from the Cambodia SEA Games with more than just a gold medal.

All prepped to reap more golds in the pool at the National School Games (NSG), the 18-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 upon her return.

The Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) swimmer had to forgo her first event on Tuesday as a result. Fortunately, she recovered in time for the penultimate day of the competition, which kicked off on Monday.

She claimed gold in the A Division girls’ 50m backstroke, and helped her team win the silver in the 4x50m medley relay.

“I contracted Covid-19 when I came back from Cambodia so I missed my event on Tuesday, if not for that I would have swam the 50m free,” said Lim, who collected gold in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay and silvers in the 400m and 800m freestyle at the Games.

She said she was satisfied with her NSG results as she does not usually compete in sprint races.

She added: “I stepped out of my comfort zone because events with longer distances like the 400m or 800m would give newer swimmers more opportunities to do better and score points for the school.

“This meet has made us grow as swimmers and it remains very special for me after all these years.”

With the NSG meet coming just days after Team Singapore’s triumphant outing at the SEA Games – they won a total of 22 golds, 12 silvers and 10 bronzes – many of the young swimmers said they were inspired by their seniors.

Among them was Tedd Chan, 13, who won three events – 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and the 4x50m medley relay – in the C Division.