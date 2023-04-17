Sisters to the fore as Nanyang Girls’ High School claim first B Division badminton title

SINGAPORE – Sisters Li Zhengyan and Li Zhenghong started their badminton journey as children, but it has been years since they won something together.

Now 14 and 15 respectively, they finally achieved it on Monday morning at the OCBC Arena, helping Nanyang Girls’ High School clinch their first national B Division badminton title by defeating Dunman High School 5-0 in the final.

After Nanyang’s Michelle Zan beat Estelle Goh 21-8, 21-8 in the opening singles, Zhengyan and her partner Qiu Yuxi built on their lead with a 21-7, 21-12 victory over Glyn She and Sylvia Tea in the first doubles.

Zhenghong did not disappoint either, winning the third singles by defeating Mindy Tan 21-12, 21-11 to secure Nanyang’s title, before their teammates sealed a perfect score by clinching the second doubles and third singles.

This is the first time that the Li sisters are competing together for Nanyang. In 2022, they were with their respective B and C division teams, both of which won the zonal finals. In 2021, when they were both in the C division, there were no badminton competitions in the National School Games due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Zhenghong, a Secondary 4 student, said: “I’m very proud of what we have achieved together. We owe it to the support of our coaches and teachers. All of us put in effort together and worked hard during training. So yeah, we all contributed to this achievement together.”

The sisters were introduced to badminton by their father who plays recreationally. Their older brother also played the sport in school games until he graduated.

As sisters, teammates and occasional doubles partners, their bond is unique.

“We’re very close and we don’t argue a lot.” said Secondary 3 student Zhengyan.

“Having a good understanding of each other helps us work together better,” added Zhenghong.