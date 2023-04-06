Singapore Sports School win National School Games B Division bowling finals for second year running

SINGAPORE – Going into every game with no expectations helped Brian Ngoi of Singapore Sports School (SSP) to walk away with four gold medals on the last day of the National School Games B Division bowling finals on Thursday.

“I get nervous if I set expectations for myself. I try to keep it simple and just go for it,” he said.

The Secondary 4 student won the boys’ singles, doubles (with teammate Mark Leong) and quartets events (with Mark, Bryant Ang and Olivier Khoo) at SuperBowl Mount Faber at Safra. He also clinched the all-events title.

In the process, SSP retained their status as overall champions in both the boys’ and girls’ categories. They swept all the B Division events, except the girls’ singles, which was won by Tanjong Katong Girls’ School’s Ashley Thia.

When SSP’s students saw the quartets results, a cacophany of screams and cheers broke out as they realised that their school had emerged victorious in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

“I am very happy. And the support from the audience was very encouraging,” said Brian.

He shared his trick for getting into the right headspace: listening to soundtracks from video games such as Valorant and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

“The music keeps me motivated,” he explained.

Sometimes, the 16-year-old also turns to calming music to settle his nerves before competitions, a relaxation technique also adopted by teammate Lim Shi En.

The Secondary 5 student’s calm mood seemed to have paid off because she won the girls’ doubles alongside Nur Irdina Hazly.

The duo also won the quartets with Hazel Tan and Nura Salsabila Zulkifli. Shi En, who was third in the singles, was the all-events winner.

“I feel very happy. I had my ups and downs today but, when I wasn’t bowling well, I could rely on my teammates to help me out,” she said.

Shi En, 17, credited her team’s high spirits to the lively atmosphere at SuperBowl. With supporters from over 10 schools making their presence felt with cheers and screams, the venue was set alight with excitement.

Brian was also part of the winning quartet from the 2022 finals, while Shi En had previously won the girls’ singles, doubles and quartets and was the all-events second runner-up.

SSP head coach Francis Yeo, 61, was shocked to see his team’s results, saying: “I didn’t know they did so well. When I saw them screaming, I really wanted to scream with them.

“I liked their team synergy today, they kept cheering each other on. And when one is not doing well, the teammates can cover for them. They don’t let each other down.”