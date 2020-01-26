Shooting: Adele Tan sets new national mark en route to victory at H&N Cup in Munich

SINGAPORE - Munich has been a happy hunting ground for Singapore's shooters, and on Saturday (Jan 26) Adele Tan celebrated a gold medal in women's 10m air rifle event at the H&N Cup, setting a new national record in the process.

Her score of 252.7 points in the final helped her edge Chinese shooter Yang Qian's effort of 251.7. In third place was Russian Anastasiia Galashina with 230.7.

Tan won two bronze medals at the SEA Games in Philippines in December 2019, in the women's 10m air rifle and mixed 10m air rifle events.

The 20-year-old's total score of 632.5 in Munich saw her eclipse teammate Ho Xiu Yi's previous national mark of 630.8, set in January 2019 in the Bavarian capital.

That was was also where Martina Veloso had set a junior qualification world record and national record in the 50m rifle three positions at the 2018 ISSF World Cup.

Munich was the venue where Veloso, the Republic's 2019 Sportswoman of the Year, had won gold in the 2014 ISSF World Cup, beating Olympic champion Katerina Emmons of Czech Republic and European champion Andrea Arsovic of Serbia.

Tan, Ho and Veloso had also teamed up to finish second in the 10m air rifle team event at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany in 2018, although that competition was held in the city of Suhl.

Two years before that, Tan and Veloso partnered Tessa Neo to capture a bronze in the same event of the same competition, also in Suhl.