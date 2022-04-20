School Sports: SSP fencers on point in B Division fencing competition

SINGAPORE - Fencers from the Singapore Sports School (SSP) celebrated a golden double on Wednesday (April 20) to cap the National School Games (NSG) B Division competition as overall winners.

SSP's student-athletes won 10 out of the 24 medals across the cadet (Under-17) men's and women's sabre, epee and foil competitions, winning half of the six gold medals on offer. Two of those wins came on Wednesday at the OCBC Arena Hall 6.

After watching teammate Nabihah Raiedah Mohammad Fadly pick up the cadet women's foil title with a 15-4 win over Crescent Girls' School's Trina Soh, SSP fencer Isaac Ong claimed the cadet sabre gold.

Isaac, 16, defeated his junior teammate Josiah Wei 15-13 in a closely-fought final.

Josiah, who turned 15 in February, had pulled off a comeback to beat Zhou Kunlun of Raffles Institution 15-14 in the semi-final after trailing 14-9.

He trailed again early in the final, this time by eight points but then rallied to 13-13. But a comeback triumph was beyond him as Isaac scored the winning touches.

Isaac and Josiah, who train with each other six times a week at SSP, shared a warm embrace on the piste at the end of their gruelling duel.

Isaac said he was heartened by the performances shown by Josiah and teammate Marcus Maximilian Tan, who claimed the joint bronze medal.

"I'm very proud of my juniors for being able to get this far," said the 1.85m fencer, who was beaming.

"In the final, I was very shocked when Josiah was able to come back (to level). But I was able to keep my composure and see the match out."

While Josiah was "still tired" from the semi-final bout, he said he had given his best and felt he could have won after levelling the score.

But the Secondary 3 student added that he enjoyed his first experience of the NSG since joining the SSP after a two-year postponement due to the pandemic.

"We have had competitions recently but this is a bit different, there's way more people (participating), so there's a little bit more pressure too," he said.

NSG debutant Nabihah said: "Even though it might be quieter (without supporters)... when we come together as a team, we have a lot of energy."