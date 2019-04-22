School sports: Outram Secondary swimmer Ardi overcomes illness to clinch B boys' 1,500m freestyle title

SINGAPORE - Swimming has taught him to be a fighter and to never give up.

That was put to the test on Monday (April 22) when Ardi Zulhilmi Mohamed Azman suddenly felt unwell and vomited a bit during the Schools National B Division boys' 1,500m freestyle final.

But the 16-year-old did not let that hamper his performance, persevering to win the race in 16min 41.05sec at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) pair Terence Ong (16:53.45) and Bernard Chan (17:18.49) finished second and third respectively.

"When (I vomited), I didn't panic and just focused on my momentum and the execution of my strokes. I didn't want to let that affect me," said the Outram Secondary student, who trains eight times a week at the Aquarian Aquatic School.

Ardi added the thought of winning a medal for his school and his parents spurred him on.

He said: "I wanted to give up but then I thought of my parents and the sacrifices they've made for me. I didn't want to let them down so I just kept pushing until I completed the race.

"Swimming is my passion. It makes me feel like a fighter, pushing myself alongside my competitors and fighting to the finish," said Ardi, who will be competing in June's Singapore National Swimming Championships (SNSC) in a bid to qualify for November's SEA Games in the Philippines.

Ardi also competed in the B boys' 200m individual medley heats which he topped in 2:12.73 and qualified for the finals.

In the A boys' 1,500m free, national swimmer Glen Lim clinched the gold with a new meet record of 16:21.79, lowering the previous mark of 16:48.62 set by his Raffles Institution senior Ng Tze Yang in 2011.

Teammate Pek Yi Liang (17:51.44) was second, ahead of ACS(I)'s Justin Ong (18:10.72).

Even though the timing was off his personal best of 15:46.84, Glen remained upbeat.

The 17-year-old said: "This was more of a benchmark meet for me to see where I am. I don't feel disappointed even though it was a slow time because I know that I still have time to train before June's SNSC."

The Year Five student added that the meet helped him recover some of his competitive fire as he aims to qualify for July's Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea and this year's SEA Games.

Also in action on Monday was fellow national swimmer Gan Ching Hwee who swam in the B girls' 800m free.

The 15-year-old led from start to finish, clocking 9:13.40 to finish ahead of Singapore Sports School duo Ervina Lim (9:37.33) and Candice Ang (9:42.50).

"I wasn't aiming for anything big. The main aim was to get the gold and get the points for my school," said the Methodist Girls' School student who is aiming to qualify for the World Championships and next year's Olympics.