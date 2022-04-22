School sports: Not knowing the score helps Methodist Girls' School win 4th straight softball title

SINGAPORE - Going into the fourth inning of the National School Games B Division girls' softball final on Friday (April 22), three-time defending champions Methodist Girls' School (MGS) needed just four runs to retain their title.

But no one on the team knew that - not the coach Elaine Chua nor captain Zara Choo - for it was tradition that they do not keep track of the score during their matches.

So when Genevieve Jiow and Louise Kohl touched home after MGS had earlier scored two runs, no cheers erupted from the MGS bench immediately - until the umpire ended the game a few minutes later to seal their 12-2 victory over Raffles Girls' School.

The difference of 10 meant that a fifth and final inning did not have to be played.

Chua, 42, explained that keeping herself and the team in the dark about the score was tradition and she liked having it that way.

The MGS coach of 18 years was delighted with her team's performance. She said: "I always tell them to reset after every inning and to keep going until the umpire says game over.

"There's a sense of relief now that the season is over because it's been a tough few years and they have worked very hard. As the season progressed, I could see them mature and they managed their anxiety better. They were more focused, less nervous and they never gave up."

Pitcher Reiko Sng added that not knowing the score helped her stay focused too.

The Secondary 3 student said: "It's a bit scary but it helps me to control my emotions. If we were leading, I might get complacent. If we were down, I might get stressed about it and then things might go wrong. So not knowing the score is reassuring."

The match at Edgefield Secondary School started as a close affair with both schools scoring two runs each during the first inning.

But MGS proved their mettle in the second, forcing RGS' first three batters out while scoring five runs to lead 7-2.

Spectacular pitching from Reiko and good communication from the field players prevented RGS from scoring another run while MGS recorded one in the third inning and four in the fourth to win their fourth consecutive B Division title.

Reiko, 14, said that playing weekly for her club Maiko against other local teams helped her gain experience by being exposed to different situations. This improved her mental strength as she learnt to handle pressure and was also able to help keep her team's morale up.