School sports: MGS, ACS(I) dominate B Division bowling competition

SINGAPORE - The Methodist family of schools stamped their mark on the National School Games' B Division bowling competition on Thursday (April 15).

Methodist Girls' School (MGS) completed a near clean sweep of the girls' titles, claiming the team championship, quartet title and the top four positions in the all-events competition.

It also won the doubles on Tuesday, missing out only on the singles gold which went to Katong Convent's Amelynn Danielle Sim last week.

Chee Jaye Min (3,607 pinfalls), Megan Rei (3,589), Lim Wan Ling (3,581) and Jenell Chia (3,577) dominated the all-events leaderboard, allowing their school to claim victory with 10 points - a cumulation of their finishing positions.

Singapore Sports School (SSP) were second on 52 points while St Margaret's were third (92).

Before the NSG was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, MGS were runners-up to SSP in 2019, and Jaye Min never expected such a margin of victory this time.

The 16-year-old said: "This was not part of our master plan. We were focused on winning the championship as a team but winning the top four places was really a pleasant surprise."

She attributed their victory to teamwork.

The Sec 4 student said: "Over the years, the team has bonded a lot both on and off the lanes.

"I think the teamwork and camaraderie this team has really led to our victory."

In the boys' competition, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) left the Singapore Bowling @ Rifle Range lanes with the quartet title and the team championship. But the all-events title eluded them, going to singles champion Ryan Toh of Westwood Secondary.

Beating 2019 champions SSP, who had 57 points, by 17 points was particularly sweet for ACS as they regained the title they last won in 2018.

Sec 4 student Eugene Yeo, team captain and their highest scorer with 3,767 pinfalls, was thankful for the chance to fight for honours again.

The 17-year-old said: "It feels great to bring home the overall schools championship trophy again. More importantly, we are grateful for the opportunity to compete again and would like to thank everyone who made the tournament possible."



ACS(I) team captain Eugene Yeo with coach Billy Choo. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



For the MGS team, they would like their successors to soak in the experience next year.

Jaye Min left them with this bit of advice: "Train hard, fight as a team and believe in yourself. Enjoy the journey."