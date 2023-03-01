School sports: Methodist Girls’ School clinch fifth straight national B Div softball title

SINGAPORE – Since picking up softball at the age of eight, Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) student Caren Toh could always count on her dad and former national player Collin for advice and extra knowledge on the sport.

She used to follow him to his training sessions and they also played for the same team in a few friendly matches.

On Wednesday, that journey culminated in father and daughter being on opposing ends of the pitch as MGS won 15-0 against Dunman High School (DHS), who are coached by Collin, to clinch their fifth straight national B Division girls’ softball title.

While Collin, 45, was on the losing end, he was proud of his team for reaching their first final. He was also glad to be able to watch his 16-year-old daughter in action up close after missing the 2022 final because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Collin, who was in the national team from 1999 to 2011, said: “This is a dream come true and it was one of my goals this year, to meet her in the final, because after she graduates, we won’t have that chance.

“My priority was still the DHS girls, but when Caren is batting, I’ll just have a look at how she performs and definitely, she was nervous but at least it’s over now.

“We’re just happy to play against each other so there was no trash talk or anything like that.”

For Caren, having her dad on the pitch during her last match for MGS made it extra special. After celebrating with her teammates, an emotional Caren immediately went to her father for a hug.