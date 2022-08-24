School sports: Maris Stella clinch North Zone C boys' badminton title

SINGAPORE - After years of being dominated by the Singapore Sports School, the North Zone C Division boys' badminton competition crowned a new champion when Maris Stella High School beat Montfort Secondary 4-1 in the final on Wednesday (Aug 24).

It was Maris Stella's first title after finishing in the top four in at least the last five editions of the tournament. Defending champions SSP did not compete this year.

Maris Stella captain Lucas Yeo was thrilled with the result and the performance his teammates put up.

He said: "Throughout the competition, we always put in our best effort for every match. I'm glad we managed to push through despite some of us feeling nervous during matches."

In the best-of-five final at Montfort's indoor sports hall, Maris Stella drew first blood through Steven Syarif, who beat Marquis Poh 21-15, 21-12.

Lucas and partner Ang Zi Hun were then made to slog for their 21-18, 16-21, 21-13 win over Tang Zee Fye and Chen Yuhan.

Jayden Tan sealed the victory with a convincing 21-3, 21-9 over Joshua Chow.

Montfort earned a consolation point through doubles pair Andrew Lee and Caden Lee, who beat Maris Stella's Ethan Sng and Ryan Yee 21-15, 11-21, 21-16.

Montfort captain Dzil Izdihan Azrin put up a good fight against Ian Tan in a closely-fought match but eventually fell 21-15, 19-21, 21-19.

Steven, 14, was proud to be part of the team that helped Maris Stella clinch the title.

The Secondary 2 student said: "It's an excellent team and I'm very grateful to be a part of this. I wouldn't say it was expected of us to win and we knew it was going to be a hard fight but we did win and I'm really happy about that.

"I was excited and nervous to be the first player out and I had a bit of a shaky start but my coach and teammates were encouraging me so I got better after that... With the support of so many people, I knew I couldn't let them down."

He was also glad he had the opportunity to compete in the C Division competition after missing out last year because of the pandemic.

Steven said: "It helps me gain exposure and experience for the future when I play again."