School sports: Loh brothers spur each other to record-breaking feats at National School Games

SINGAPORE - When Raffles Institution thrower Anson Loh,14, was struggling to perform during his shot put and discus training, not only could he get advice from his coaches, but he could also rely on the help and encouragement of his brother, Aloysius.

Also a thrower for RI, Aloysius, 17, would sometimes attend training sessions with his brother and will guide him by correcting his techniques and encouraging him when he faltered.

"I try to give him tips because I also want to see him break more records and achieve what he really wants. I try to motivate him as well as I think he will go very far in the upcoming years," said Aloysius.

After two long years of training without National School Games (NSG), the pair achieved their long-term goal of breaking records this year.

After Anson broke the C Division discus record with a throw of 58.88m, surpassing alumnus Jonathan Low's distance of 53.66m, Aloysius followed up with a 17.89m effort in the A Division shot put on the final day of the track and field competition.

His score broke the 17.68m record set by Hwa Chong Institution's Wong Kai Yuen in 2011.

"It has been my long-term aim but last year there weren't any NSGs," Aloysius said, referring to the record.

Noting that his brother had broken the C Division discus mark a month earlier, Aloysius said he was motivated to replicate that success.

"I really wanted us to achieve what we had wanted."

The pair's record-breaking feats at the NSG this year were a result of their target-setting, hard work and perseverance.

"I definitely felt happy for both of us because we put in lots of effort for this. Sometimes we would attend training together and we would push ourselves and talk about breaking records. This is amazing and I am really proud of him as well," Aloysius added.

He also credited his coaches Chen Jinlong and Choo Chee Kiong for their guidance and his parents for their support.

Chen believes Aloysius could go further, even to the SEA Games.

"His current focus is his examinations and national service which may disrupt his progress. I do hope that his talent can continue to be groomed," Chen added.

For the brothers, the ultimate goal would be to participate in major Games together.

"We want to go for the SEA Games or Asian Games but for now we'll just see where it takes us because my brother still has a long time to go in the school scene," Aloysius said.

While Aloysius' NSG career has ended, Anson can be assured that there will always be a familiar presence on the sidelines of future NSGs.