School sports: Injured Nigel Ong helps North Vista claim basketball North Zone B Div title

SINGAPORE - Just two minutes into the North Zone B Division boys' basketball final on Friday (April 22), North Vista Secondary School's shooting guard Nigel Ong found himself on the floor of the Singapore Basketball Centre battling an excruciating pain in his ankle.

He had stepped on an opponent's leg while fighting through a screen moments earlier and sprained his right ankle in the process.

Despite the pain, the Secondary 4 student was adamant about playing on in final against Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School as he did not want to let his teammates down.

After being assessed by a medic and just a few minutes' rest, the 15-year-old was back on the court - with four minutes of the first quarter remaining.

While he still felt a sharp pain whenever there was pressure on his foot, that did not stop Nigel from emerging as the team's top scorer with 18 points - which included five three-pointers - in their 60-38 win over Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School.

He said: "I knew I couldn't sit out for the rest of the game because I worked so hard just to come here and I couldn't sit out to watch my teammates play. At first after the injury, what was on my mind was just the pain on my ankle. But after I fought through the pain, I managed to pull through and score five treys.

"I've worked very hard with (team captain) Amirul (Azfa Mohsain) since Primary 3 - we've always wanted to be a champion. I didn't want to leave him alone on the basketball court."

Friday's victory was a special one for Nigel, Amirul and teammate Aiman Aqil Aimie, who have been playing basketball together since they were pupils at Anchor Green Primary School, sharing the common goal of winning a title together.

Amirul, 16, said: "The three of us have stood by each other since Primary 3 and we've worked hard all the way until now and when we heard the last buzzer sound, it was a relief because we managed to achieve our goal."

Although North Vista finished the match with a 22-point advantage, the first 10 minutes were closely contested, with Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary claiming a 15-11 first-quarter lead.

But North Vista were able to reclaim the lead in the second quarter to finish the first half 28-22 up.