School sports: Hard work and team bonding key to SCGS shuttlers' perfect season as they clinch B Div North Zone title

SINGAPORE - Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS) clinched the girls' B Division North Zone title with a 5-0 win over Xinmin Secondary School in the final on Tuesday (April 26), wrapping up a stellar season without dropping a single game from all seven matches.

While hard work on the court undoubtedly played a key role in their success, their efforts to build the team spirit off it also helped them claim the zonal crown at Canberra Secondary School.

The SCGS shuttlers had planned bonding sessions after training where they would play team-bonding games such as dog and bone.

This was particular important for the team, who finished second in last year's North Zone competition, especially as the pandemic disrupted their training regimen and limited the interactions they had with one another.

They also made it an effort to include players from the C Division team in these sessions as they wanted to make sure the lower secondary students assimilated well into the team.

Captain Avril Yau said: "It was really the team spirit that enabled us to inch towards the victory. Leading up to the NSG, our team really grew close to each other. We encourage, motivate and comfort each other whenever we need to and this bond was really important.

"During training we went through a lot of physical sessions and to be in this together, all of us felt very close to each other and motivated us to work harder."

SCGS started the final strongly as Isabelle Koh beat Xinmin's Jacintha Toh 21-11, 21-18 in the opening match.

The next match was a tougher one, with doubles pair Avril and Cheng Sher-Mae recording a 21-12, 20-22, 24-22 victory over Yolanda Thio and Phaedra Chong.

In the deciding match, Tricia Hu faced a tough start as she found herself 8-1 down against Anne Wong in the first game, but slowly clawed her way back to win 22-10.

Anne claimed the next game 19-21, but Tricia, 15, kept her cool to win the third game 21-17 and seal the title for SCGS.

SCGS' Eleanor Chan and Mazel Ng then beat Verone Lim and Nicole Yim 21-11, 21-13, with Elisabeth Kam winning the final match against Rayanne Chua 21-7, 21-16.

Tricia, a Secondary 4 student, said: "I kept hitting into the net or out so it was stressful and I made more mistakes. I just breathed in and out and told myself to calm down.

"Everyone has worked very hard so to win the gold for our school, we are very happy. It's our last year in this team so we're glad to have won it."