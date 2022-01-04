School sports: Golfer Sean Lee excels in IB exams despite two-month stint in US

SINGAPORE - From July to August last year, national squad golfer Sean Lee competed in the United States despite the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma examinations being just three months away.

To make up for lost time, the Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student finished his internal assessment project work a month before his peers.

His two-month stint in the US, where he hopes to read computer science on a scholarship, saw the 18-year-old focusing on his golf. He spent only 30 minutes to an hour daily on school work and caught up on studying on inter-state flights.

After the fruitful trip that saw him compete in four tournaments, including the IMG Academy Junior World Championship, Lee returned home to prepare for his exams.

He was rewarded for his efforts on Tuesday (Jan 4) when the results were released, scoring 43 out of a maximum 45 points.

He said: "I'm very pleased with it considering the circumstances. Every single day, I was on the plane or competing, so I really couldn't attend any classes. When I came back, it was a blur for me and I had to work really hard."

Race driver Alex Brown, a student at St. Joseph's Institution International (SJII), also excelled at the IB exams, attaining a perfect score of 45 points.

The Singapore permanent resident has represented Singapore at overseas competitions, including the Formula V1 single-seater class in the Philippines in 2019.

While the pandemic has kept him in Singapore for most of the past two years, Brown, continues to train two to three times during the week, with full-day sessions during the weekend.

Aside from racing, his interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) has led him to start projects such as Robotics Unbound which provides free introductory robotics and programming workshops to young children.

He also co-founded XS News, a platform that condenses global affairs into palatable forms for young people, and he is the digital and innovations director for The BAUM Movement, another SJII alumni-led initiative educating the latter on sustainable investing.

Comparing the IB exams to the season finale of racing, Brown, who will enlist for national service on Wednesday, said: "It's a culmination of two years of quite hard work, from coursework to studying for the exams and trying to juggle projects. Seeing the results at the end was quite relieving."