School Sports: ACS(I)'s Mark Lee, 18, clocks 10.59sec to smash A Div 100m record

SINGAPORE - Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) sprinter Mark Lee ended his National School Games (NSG) journey on a high after clocking a record 10.59 seconds in the men's A Division 100m final at Bukit Gombak Stadium on Friday (April 29), eclipsing the 10.70sec mark set by Hwa Chong Institution's Donovan Chan in 2012 .

This was the second NSG record that Mark, 18, had broken in a week. On Monday, his 21.62sec effort in the 200m final also surpassed Donovan's 10-year record for that distance.

Unable to compete in NSGs for the past two years due to the pandemic, Mark wanted to make sure he redeemed himself after finishing second in his previous race in 2019. Then, he clocked 11.33sec behind HCI's Zeen Chia (11.26sec).

"That race really humbled me and from then on my training almost doubled and I really committed myself to this," said Mark.

On Friday, he certainly made up for that, winning the race ahead of his schoolmate Xavier Tan (10.93sec) and Tampines Meridian Junior College's Kieren Lee (11.20sec).

"I knew that this was my last NSG and I wanted to make the most of it and I feel like I've been robbed of the last two years. I have put in so much work and I wanted to leave my mark on this competition," he said.

He also attributed his blistering run to a change in mentality after returning from the Australian Athletics Championships earlier this month, where he clocked 10.95sec in the qualification.

"I just saw how much I can improve. Having such a bad race really fuelled me so I was very determined when I came back," he said.

Mark's coach and former national sprinter Hamkah Afik credited his attitude and also thanked his parents and his team of coaches.

"Mark has a great attitude and his focus, determination and hunger for success really amazes everyone," said Hamkah, whose four SEA Games medals include silvers in the 200m (1993) and the 4x100m (2003).

"It takes a whole village to raise a child. So I am just glad that he achieved this after five years of careful planning. I hope that he can continue and be better than I was."

In the C Division boys' shot put final, Raffles Institution's Anson Loh claimed gold with a season best of 15.51m, 1.90m ahead of his closest competitor and schoolmate Gabriel Ng.

However, Anson, who had set a national Under-15 record of 57.48m in the discus earlier this month, lamented being unable to break the C Division shot put record of 16.07m set by HCI's Tan Zhi Hao in 2007 despite having hit similar distances in training.

"I think I could have pushed myself further to get the record but setting a new season best is enough for now."