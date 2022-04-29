School Sports: ACS(I)'s Mark Lee, 18, clocks 10.59sec to smash A Div 100m record

SINGAPORE - Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) sprinter Mark Lee ended his National School Games (NSG) journey on a high after clocking a record 10.59 seconds in the men's A Division 100m final at Bukit Gombak Stadium on Friday (April 29), eclipsing the 10.70sec mark set by Hwa Chong Institution's Donovan Chan in 2012 .
This was the second NSG record that Mark, 18, had broken in a week. On Monday, his 21.62sec effort in the 200m final also surpassed Donovan's 10-year record for that distance.
Unable to compete in NSGs for the past two years due to the pandemic, Mark wanted to make sure he redeemed himself after finishing second in his previous race in 2019. Then, he clocked 11.33sec behind HCI's Zeen Chia (11.26sec).
"That race really humbled me and from then on my training almost doubled and I really committed myself to this," said Mark.
On Friday, he certainly made up for that, winning the race ahead of his schoolmate Xavier Tan (10.93sec) and Tampines Meridian Junior College's Kieren Lee (11.20sec).
"I knew that this was my last NSG and I wanted to make the most of it and I feel like I've been robbed of the last two years. I have put in so much work and I wanted to leave my mark on this competition," he said.
He also attributed his blistering run to a change in mentality after returning from the Australian Athletics Championships earlier this month, where he clocked 10.95sec in the qualification.
"I just saw how much I can improve. Having such a bad race really fuelled me so I was very determined when I came back," he said.
Mark's coach and former national sprinter Hamkah Afik credited his attitude and also thanked his parents and his team of coaches.
"Mark has a great attitude and his focus, determination and hunger for success really amazes everyone," said Hamkah, whose four SEA Games medals include silvers in the 200m (1993) and the 4x100m (2003).
"It takes a whole village to raise a child. So I am just glad that he achieved this after five years of careful planning. I hope that he can continue and be better than I was."
In the C Division boys' shot put final, Raffles Institution's Anson Loh claimed gold with a season best of 15.51m, 1.90m ahead of his closest competitor and schoolmate Gabriel Ng.
However, Anson, who had set a national Under-15 record of 57.48m in the discus earlier this month, lamented being unable to break the C Division shot put record of 16.07m set by HCI's Tan Zhi Hao in 2007 despite having hit similar distances in training.
"I think I could have pushed myself further to get the record but setting a new season best is enough for now."
The 14-year-old is looking forward to a chance at redemption as he progresses to the B Division next year and will have his eyes firmly set on the record once more.
"For now, I will just continue to study hard and train hard in preparation for the next nationals."
The second record of the day was set in the C division boy's long jump when RI's Garrett Chua leapt a distance of 6.44m to surpass the 15-year-old record set by alumnus Syafiq Poh Shahabidin by four centimetres.
Finishing ahead of HCI's Ethan Kong (6.00m) and Singapore Sports School's Jase Low (5.60m), the 14-year-old was delighted to have exceeded his own expectations.
With five years of experience in the event, the 1.77m Secondary 2 student said that it was his favourite through the years and was disappointed when NSGs were cancelled.
On breaking the record, Garrett said: "I had to keep my nerves under control and concentrate really hard. When I broke the record, I couldn't believe it. It felt surreal."
The is his second win this year after clinching the C Division boy's 100m hurdles on Tuesday (April 12) in 13.94sec, ahead of HCI's Rafael Chong (15.08sec) and ACS(I)'s Sean Yoo (15.16sec).