School sports: ACS(I) retain B Division tennis title; RGS win first trophy since 2017

SINGAPORE - With each match the tension continued to build at the National School Games (NSG) B Division boys' tennis final on Wednesday (April 13), and all eyes turned to the final game still in action after Chua Min Jie of Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) won his match to level the overall score at 2-2.

ACS (I) captain Charles Yong and Brandon Ho were still locked in fierce battle with Raffles Institution's (RI) Evan Yeo and Ishan Sinha, having clawed back from 3-0 down in the last set to lead 4-3.

As players and teachers from both schools gathered outside the Physical, Sports and Outdoor Education Branch courts along Evans Road, the ACS (I) pair realised that the fate of their team rested on their shoulders.

But they did not let the pressure get to them, keeping their cool while forcing several errors from their opponents to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and help their school retain the B Division title.

Brandon, 15, a Year 4 student, said: "The whole match was an emotional roller-coaster. There were many ups and downs so it was important for us to keep our focus.

"It wasn't so much a physical game anymore but a mental game. I did feel a bit of pressure when people started coming but we told ourselves to relax, keep calm and play as though no one was there."

RI had taken the lead with Owen Lien cruising to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Issac Ding before ACS(I) pulled one back through Xavier Tay, who beat Tng Shih Chun 6-1, 6-3.

The Rafflesians regained the lead after Kaleb Khoo and Brandon Lim beat Ethan Lee and Prai Phusangmook 6-3, 6-4. Min Jie levelled the score again with a 6-3, 6-4 win over David Yong, before Charles and Brandon clinched the decider and the victory.

Despite the narrow loss, RI captain Kaleb, 15, was proud of his teammates for not giving up, adding that the season was still a special and unforgettable one for him as his team shared a closer bond.

Evan, 14, added: "We put in a lot of effort and unfortunately it wasn't enough to beat ACS(I) but the results doesn't reflect how much work we put in. We tried our best and we'll do better in the future."

In the girls' final at the Kallang Tennis Centre, Raffles Girls' School (Secondary) comfortably beat defending champions Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS) 5-0 to win their first title since 2017.