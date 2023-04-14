School of the Arts student dazzles on track with C Division hurdles title

SINGAPORE – Anmiela Kagoro’s school does not have track and field as a co-curricular activity, but that did not stop the School of the Arts (Sota) student from winning the National School Games (NSG) C Division girls’ 80m hurdles title.

The fastest qualifier in the heats, Anmiela, 14, replicated her performance in the final, winning the gold with 13.29 seconds at the NSG track and field championships at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium on Friday.

She said: “I think I did pretty well, especially for the start, and I managed to continue the race despite a few stepping mistakes.

“This is my first hurdles competition so I was a little nervous because everyone looked really fast. But I still was very excited because I wanted to win for my school since we don’t have a track and field CCA.”

Anmiela, who was born in Singapore to a Zimbabwean father and Filipino mother, trained four times a week with personal coaches. This is her first NSG and she will also be participating in the long jump event.

Her father and one of her coaches, Andrew Tagoro, said he tried not to be too hard on her daughter while making sure she had enough training.

He added: “She has been wanting to compete in the NSG since she was in Primary 4 but there was Covid-19, and last year she wasn’t ready. Everybody loves a win, I’m happy for her.”

Ashley Tan of Victoria Junior College and Samantha Looi of St Nicholas Girls’ School (SNGS) won the 100m hurdles in the girls’ A and B divisions, with respective timings of 16.19sec and 15.99sec.

Victoria School’s Kayden Fang was the boy’s C winner with a 14.39sec run.

Despite the humid weather, the crowd of about 200 parents and students continued to cheer for the athletes, recording races on their phones and applauding loudly.

In the 110m hurdles boys’ B final, Raffles Institution’s (RI) Garrett Chua came from behind to overtake Reagan Song of Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and clinch the title with a 14.33sec effort.

Garrett said he did not expect to win as Reagan was “technically better”.

“He beat me right from the start and through the first few hurdles he was about two metres ahead of me. But after the third and fourth hurdle, I started to push and found myself getting closer to him. At the eighth hurdle, I felt myself pushing right past him and stuck out all the way to the finishing line.”

There was much to celebrate for RI – the school finished one-two in both the boys’ A Division shot put and 110m hurdles events.

Leading the pack throughout the hurdles, teammates Brandon Ang and Hayden Audy Haslizal shared a tight hug after crossing the finishing line.

Brandon, 17, who won by 0.23sec with his time of 15.23sec, said: “That was an emotional moment for me. We’ve always done hurdles and I have been running with him for about six years. I’m very happy we managed to go one-two.”