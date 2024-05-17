Roused by idol Ronda Rousey, Assumption English School student claims B Div girls’ judo crown

SINGAPORE – As a Primary 4 pupil, Jullie Anne de la Cruz Tupaz’s heroine was American professional wrestler Ronda Rousey.

Inspired by the former judoka and mixed martial artist, Jullie Anne picked up judo as a co-curricular activity when she joined Assumption English School (AES) in 2022.

At the 2023 National School Games, the 15-year-old returned empty-handed after losing both of her bouts in the C Division girls’ Under-48kg category.

But channeling the fighting spirit of Rousey on May 17, Jullie Anne rose to the occasion to claim the B Division girls’ Under-45kg title at the OCBC Arena.

She defeated schoolmate Keira Tatyanna Hadiradewi in the three-minute final with a match-ending throw that earned her an ippon, the highest possible score in judo, with 50 seconds left on the clock.

The Secondary 3 student said: “I still cannot believe it. I’m so happy. I was a bit too complacent last year. I thought it would be easy to get a medal.

“I cried my heart out and just suddenly like woke up and I finally wanted to start working harder this year. I tried to exercise as much as possible after school and asked for more tips from seniors who did well.”

Besides Jullie Anne, AES Secondary 3 student Jae Len clinched the B Division boys’ Under-66kg title after overpowering Raffles Institution’s Yeoh Hsian Kai with an ippon throw 1min 45sec into sudden-death overtime or golden score.

Jae, who won bronze in the same C Division event last season, said: “I definitely worked a lot harder than last year. I was very confident and just getting bronze last year does not feel as good.”

The duo helped AES to second and third overall in the B girls’ and boys’ categories, behind eventual champions Nanyang Girls’ High School and Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) respectively.

HCI also swept both A Division categories, combining with Nanyang to claim 13 of the 18 titles on offer.