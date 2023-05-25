River Valley High School claim girls’ A Division floorball gold; Victoria Junior College retain boys’ title

SINGAPORE – Floorballer Chernoa Chia of River Valley High School used to play outfield for four years. But when the side needed a goalkeeper, the team player rose to the challenge.

On Thursday, Chernoa played a starring role, saving five penalties in a shoot-out to help River Valley beat Victoria Junior College (VJC) 1-0 in the A Division girls’ final. The match had ended 3-3 in regulation time.

It was River Valley’s first championship since 2017. Chernoa, 18, said: “I rode on the trust my teammates have in me.

“I’m quite confident in my abilities but if I don’t believe in myself, I will believe in their belief in me and that’s how I fought to the end and stopped all those balls.

“We have fought so hard and finally got the gold medal we’ve been eyeing for six years.”

The match at Our Tampines Hub had ended in a thrilling draw and moved on to penalties. Both schools failed in their first three attempts, sending the contest into sudden death.

Neither could score their fourth penalty before River Valley forward Chia Kang Hui, who had missed her earlier shot, finally opened the scoring, firing past opposing goalkeeper Chloe Kwan.

Kang Hui, 17, said: “We practised a lot of penalties during training and I usually do well, but it’s different in a final with so many people. I completely missed my first shot and my heart stopped.

“We had another chance in sudden death so I just took it. I breathed in and out and blocked out all the noise and maintained my composure.”

Her goal gave River Valley the lead and Chernoa sealed the victory when she saved the attempt from VJC’s Choo Yu En. She immediately disappeared in a blur of bodies as her teammates rushed onto the court to embrace her with about 500 supporters cheering on from the stands.

Chernoa said: “I played the whole match and through the shoot-out, so it was very tiring for me. After I saved the ball, I was so relieved. My first thought was, ‘It’s over, we are champions!’”

The narrow defeat was heartbreaking for VJC, particularly after the way the final unfolded. The first period had ended goalless before VJC broke the deadlock four minutes into the second period thanks to Naveen Lim.

That led to a frenetic 11 remaining minutes of that period with four more goals as River Valley led 3-2. They were hanging onto that slim advantage until two minutes from the end of the third period when Naveen equalised for VJC.