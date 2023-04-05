Raffles Institution beat Hwa Chong to win first A Division boys’ water polo title in five years

SINGAPORE – As the final whistle sounded, the stands where Raffles Institution (RI) supporters sat erupted, and the players in the swimming pool high-fived each other, climbing out in search of their coach Yu Lei before throwing him into the water in celebration.

It was after all, the first time RI had won the National School Games (NSG) boys’ A division water polo title since 2018. On Wednesday, they beat Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) at Our Tampines Hub 7-5.

RI’s captain James Lim, 17, said: “We have a zero-zero mentality. Whether we’re doing well or badly, we don’t think about winning until the game ends.”

This was a cathartic moment after RI lost a close final in 2022 to the same opponents. That match ended 8-8 in regulation before HCI prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

James, a JC2 student, added: “We managed to beat a giant in water polo, not because of how strong we are in the water, but because of our teamwork and chemistry.

“We came in feeling very nervous. We won 7-6 in the prelim on Monday but it was a very tight match, they’re a very good team and we knew we wouldn’t have an easy fight.”

RI had a shaky start in the first quarter, with HCI’s Gan Eu Jin scoring the first point. But by the end of the first half, Raffles had taken the lead at 5-3.

“We were nervous after they took the first point but no one was upset or blaming each other. We encouraged each other and became more confident and comfortable in the match,” said James.