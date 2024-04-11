Raffles’ Garrett Chua recovers from 4-month injury to retain B Division boys’ hurdles gold

SINGAPORE – Six months ago, Raffles Institution (RI) student Garrett Chua was worried a right ankle ligament injury he sustained during training would be too high a hurdle to clear in his athletics career.

The October setback sidelined the youngster for a few months and when he resumed training in February, he was not sure if he could return to his best.

But on April 11, those fears proved unfounded as the 16-year-old clocked a personal best time en route to retaining his B Division boys’ 110m hurdles title at the National School Games track and field championships.

He clocked 14.13 seconds at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium to finish ahead of teammate Daryen Ko (14.95sec), with Jayden Ng from Singapore Sport School (SSP) a distant third in 15.45sec.

Garrett said after the victory: “The injury was really bad because I couldn’t train for about three to four months. So I’m really happy to get a personal best timing.

“The medal meant a lot to me because in the previous years I didn’t have anything to slow me down, but this year I really had to overcome this barrier and being able to run well is special to me.”

His ankle still hurts occasionally and he needed to visit a physiotherapist to ease the pain, including a session the day before the competition.

While he could not train because of the injury, Garrett focused on other aspects, such as hitting the gym to gain strength and power, and doing drills to hone his hurdling and running techniques.

“That helped me stay in shape but it was definitely challenging.”

Mentally, the injury also took a toll, as he watched his peers continue training.

Said Garrett: “When it first happened, I thought I was going to recover in one or two weeks because that’s how long it took to recover from previous injuries.

“But as the days went on and my ankle didn’t get better, I started to worry that I wouldn’t be able to recover and compete, so I had to focus very hard on keeping my hopes up and training off the track.”

Garrett, who will be competing in the long jump final on April 16, said his injury has made him mentally stronger.