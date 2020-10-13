Over 300 student-athletes to get Colours Awards despite cancellation of National School Games this year

SINGAPORE - With the coronavirus pandemic leading to the cancellation of many sports competitions including this year's National School Games, the winners of this year's Singapore School Sports Council (SSSC) Colours Awards were selected based on their performances in competitions prior to the pandemic, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Tuesday (Oct 13).

Such competitions include last year's SEA Games in the Philippines, it added.

The 50th edition of the awards, which recognise students' sporting achievements and display of good character, will honour 309 students this year.

A total of 39 students will receive the Best Sportsboy and Best Sportsgirl awards. Among the winners are paddler Koen Pang, swimmer Gan Ching Hwee and gymnast Lincoln Forest Liqht Man.

The annual National School Games, which officially opened in January, were suspended on Feb 7 before it was cancelled in May as there was insufficient time to complete the season within the remainder of the 2020 school calendar.

In its statement, the MOE said: "While there were fewer competition opportunities for sports this year, it is important to continue encouraging our student-athletes by recognising those who have excelled in their individual sports."

To avoid mass gatherings, the awards will be presented to recipients by their respective schools during school-based ceremonies.

More than 8,700 students from secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute received the SSSC Colours Awards last year.