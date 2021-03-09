National School Games to resume from March 29 but only for 12 sports in selected divisions

SINGAPORE - The postponed National School Games (NSG), originally slated to start last month, will resume in March, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Tuesday (March 9).

But only A, B and Senior Division competitions for 12 of the NSG's 29 sports, which have been deemed as "non-contact sports with limited contact and intermingling between participants", will take proceed from March 29 to May 27.

The C and Junior Divisions are expected to resume in Term 3, which starts on June 28.

Secondary schools contest the B (Sec 3, 4 and 5) and C (Sec 1 and 2) divisions while the A division is for junior colleges. The senior division is for primary school pupils aged 12 and 13 and the junior category is for those nine to 11.

The 12 are badminton, bowling, golf, gymnastics, rope skipping, sepak takraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo (poomsae), tennis, 3v3 volleyball and wushu.

The other 17, including swimming and popular team sports like football, basketball and hockey will remain suspended for now.

MOE said: "The risks of Covid-19 transmission and new clusters of infection remain a concern even in Phase 3.

"This is why MOE has tried to minimise the intermingling of students across schools and emphasised safe distancing measures in all our schools, in order to avoid any large clusters from breaking out.

"These are also the considerations for the calibrated approach in resuming NSG this year."

There will be safe management measures in place for competitions for the 12 approved sports, including ensuring only up to eight players are allowed to interact during the games.

For sports like bowling, student-athletes will have to keep a minimum safe distance of 2m from one another.

A maximum of 50 participants will be allowed into competition venues at any one time and all competitions will be held behind closed doors.

The MOE added that it will "continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the Sports Councils and the schools to ensure the safe conduct of NSG".

The start of this year's annual school sports tournament was postponed in January in light of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the community.

On Dec 18, ahead of the start of phase three of Singapore's reopening, MOE had said the NSG for sports across A, B and Senior Divisions which meet the national guidelines will resume in 2021.

Sports like athletics, swimming, badminton and table tennis were given approval, while eight team sports - cricket, football, hockey, netball, rugby, softball, volleyball and water polo - were not. Judo was also omitted.

Last year's NSG was suspended twice after it began in January, before it was eventually cancelled for the first time in its 61-year history owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NSG, which typically runs from January to August, is the biggest sports event in Singapore, with about 60,000 student-athletes competing.