Nanyang Girls’ High School win fourth straight B Division badminton title after gritty comeback

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SINGAPORE – Trailing 0-2 in a best-of-five final would have unnerved many teams, but not Nanyang Girls’ High School, who came from behind to beat Raffles Girls’ School 3-2 on April 29 to seal their fourth consecutive National School Games (NSG) B Division badminton title.

Tension gripped both schools’ supporters after the defending champions had fought back to level the score at 2-2 at the OCBC Arena. With Nanyang’s title defence resting on the shoulders of Melody Wong in the final match, the 14-year-old duly delivered by defeating Low Jia Xun 21-18, 21-14.

After she sealed the final point, her Nanyang teammates surged onto the court, rushing in to embrace her before huddling together in ecstatic celebration.

Nanyang captain Wong Xinya said chasing a deficit was nothing new for them, as they had staged similar comebacks after losing the first two matches.

The 15-year-old said they had simply wanted to continue to display the fighting spirit exemplified by their seniors – Nanyang had also won the 2025 final by defeating RGS 3-2.

“It wasn’t the gold medals, it was the fighting spirit and the determination that they showed every single game,” she said when asked about their motivation.

“We want to treat every opponent with respect because they’ve all come so far and fought so hard. We always tell ourselves we won’t go down without a fight.”

RGS had led 2-0 with Eva Tan defeating Justine Ong 21-8, 21-17 in the opening singles, before Annabel Chua and Kayla Low extended their lead with a 21-15, 22-20 win over Jynette Foo and Xinya in the doubles.

But, living up to their mantra – to be the best for the opponent – Nanyang refused to throw in the towel.

Jaylinn Lee sparked the comeback by beating Laura Phua 21-8, 21-16. Elise Lee and Yap Le Ting then levelled the tie with a 21-13, 21-14 victory over Chelsea Kho and Ng Hui Shyan, before Melody extended their title run by clinching the last match.

Nanyang Girls’ High School’s Jaylinn Lee in action at the National School Games B Division badminton final held at OCBC Arena on April 29, 2026. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Melody said the deciding match brought immense pressure, but also a familiar sense of resolve.

Melody Wong playing in the decisive match to secure the National School Games B Division title for Nanyang Girls’ High School. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JACK TAN

“I told myself that I will feel excited and ready to fight,” said the Sec 3 student. “I just tried to cherish each moment, because I knew that this was my last match of the season together with my seniors.”

Coach Fu Mingtian, who has been with the school since 2024, said the journey to this year’s final was far from easy, noting their opponents’ competitiveness.

The 35-year-old, who won Singapore’s only SEA Games women’s singles title in 2011 – also after a comeback victory in the final – credited Nanyang’s deep-rooted culture of mutual encouragement and commitment as a key factor behind their success.

“We always give them motivation and put our trust in them, so they can stay relaxed before matches,” she said.

Asked for the reason behind their resilience, she said: “During training, when the girls get tired especially when the physical training gets tough, we’re always encouraging them so that they won’t give up and can keep improving. They will also cheer each other on and motivate one another to persevere.”

In the B Division boys’ final, Raffles Institution (RI) – led by fraternal twins Jin Zheyu and Jin Zhengyu – also secured a fourth straight title by coming from behind to defeat Dunman High School 4-1.

The twins, who have competed in the same team since Primary 5, come from a badminton-oriented family, with a father who is a coach and two older siblings who also play the sport.

Twins Jin Zhengyu (left) and Jin Zheyu celebrating with the trophy after clinching the National School Games B Division boys’ badminton title. ST PHOTO: SIENNA YANG

Although RI lost the first singles, captain Zheyu led the comeback, partnering Gan Tzun Zhi to clinch the first doubles by beating Ang Chee Yang and Chen Gongjue 21-13, 21-16.

Inspired by this, vice-captain Zhengyu also won the second doubles as he teamed up with Ted Goh to beat Lai Yu Le and Tan Ming Fu 21-8, 21-4, sealing RI’s victory.

Jin Zheyu (left) and Gan Tzun Zhi from Raffles Institution in action at the National School Games B Division badminton final. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Zheyu, who had partnered his brother in lower secondary, described their dynamic as one shaped by friendly competition.

“There’s actually a bit of rivalry, because you always want to be better than your brother,” he added.

In the third-place play-offs, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) defeated St Joseph’s Institution 4-1 in the boys’ division, while CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School overcame Anglican High School 3-2 in the girls’ division.