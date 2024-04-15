More than a month after traffic accident, ACS(I)’s Sean Yoo wins bronze in B Division 400m hurdles

SINGAPORE – When Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student Sean Yoo won a 400m hurdles bronze in the National School Games (NSG) on April 15, it still felt like a triumph of sorts.

While he had won gold in this event in 2023, his participation this season had looked in doubt. He had got into an accident on Feb 22, when his right foot was run over by a bus, causing hairline fractures, partial ligament tears and swelling.

Sean, who did not require surgery, underwent physiotherapy to aid his recovery. He missed training but his name was submitted for the NSG after his parents, coaches and teachers had a meeting. It was a decision he was thankful for, as it gave him something to work towards.

His coaches told him that being at the starting line at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium was already a victory, but he wanted more.

Racing with a bandage over his lower right leg, he finished a commendable third in 1min 0.49sec, behind RI’s Daryen Ko (57.44sec) and teammate John Tan (1:00.16) in the B Division boys’ race.

Sean said: “I’m very happy with the bronze today given the situation I was in. I knew I had to do my best and run with no regrets.

“Initially, I was feeling discouraged and quite dejected... but consistently doing foot exercises and going for physiotherapy helped a lot, as I could see steady progress in my recovery.”

He had returned to training only a week before the season started on April 1, but he ran “very awkwardly with a limp”.

“At that point in time, I could feel my hopes of competing go into flames,” said the 16-year-old. “But I felt like I could do it, so I didn’t let the pain bother me, and by then, it was already a mental game.”

His first race after the accident was in the 110m hurdles heats on April 4, when he finished sixth. He improved to fifth in the final a week later.

There was still discomfort on April 15 while he was warming up for the 400m hurdles final but, fuelled by his determination to finish the race, he blocked out the pain.

He revealed: “The adrenaline and how much I wanted to complete the race well helped me not think about the pain.

“I’m actually very proud of myself for competing this season. My coaches told me before my races that being at the starting line to run is already a win, and that everything else is a bonus.”

Teacher-in-charge Lawrence Ang credited Sean for being “steadfast and diligent”.

Winner Daryen, who finished third in the C Division’s pole vault and 100m hurdles last season, had to give up the former to focus on the hurdles, having qualified for a regional school meet in the event in 2023.