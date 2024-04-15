More than a month after traffic accident, ACS(I)’s Sean Yoo wins bronze in B Division 400m hurdles

SINGAPORE – When Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student Sean Yoo won a 400m hurdles bronze in the National School Games (NSG) on April 15, it still felt like a triumph of sorts.
While he had won gold in this event in 2023, his participation this season had looked in doubt. He had got into an accident on Feb 22, when his right foot was run over by a bus, causing hairline fractures, partial ligament tears and swelling.
Sean, who did not require surgery, underwent physiotherapy to aid his recovery. He missed training but his name was submitted for the NSG after his parents, coaches and teachers had a meeting. It was a decision he was thankful for, as it gave him something to work towards.
His coaches told him that being at the starting line at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium was already a victory, but he wanted more.
Racing with a bandage over his lower right leg, he finished a commendable third in 1min 0.49sec, behind RI’s Daryen Ko (57.44sec) and teammate John Tan (1:00.16) in the B Division boys’ race.
Sean said: “I’m very happy with the bronze today given the situation I was in. I knew I had to do my best and run with no regrets.
“Initially, I was feeling discouraged and quite dejected... but consistently doing foot exercises and going for physiotherapy helped a lot, as I could see steady progress in my recovery.”
He had returned to training only a week before the season started on April 1, but he ran “very awkwardly with a limp”.
“At that point in time, I could feel my hopes of competing go into flames,” said the 16-year-old. “But I felt like I could do it, so I didn’t let the pain bother me, and by then, it was already a mental game.”
His first race after the accident was in the 110m hurdles heats on April 4, when he finished sixth. He improved to fifth in the final a week later.
There was still discomfort on April 15 while he was warming up for the 400m hurdles final but, fuelled by his determination to finish the race, he blocked out the pain.
He revealed: “The adrenaline and how much I wanted to complete the race well helped me not think about the pain.
“I’m actually very proud of myself for competing this season. My coaches told me before my races that being at the starting line to run is already a win, and that everything else is a bonus.”
Teacher-in-charge Lawrence Ang credited Sean for being “steadfast and diligent”.
Winner Daryen, who finished third in the C Division’s pole vault and 100m hurdles last season, had to give up the former to focus on the hurdles, having qualified for a regional school meet in the event in 2023.
“It was a hard decision,” he said. “I had set big dreams for pole vault, but I was faced with a dilemma because I needed to train for hurdles.
“Taking part in both was a possibility... but sprint training for hurdles is intense (and) training for both was rather disruptive.”
But his decision eventually paid dividends, as he also clinched a silver in the B Division 110m hurdles.
“I really wanted to prove to myself and others after dropping pole vault that hurdles was what I wanted to do,” the 16-year-old added.
After finishing fourth in the A Division boys’ 400m hurdles final last season, National Junior College’s Langston Loh increased his training frequency from four times a week to six.
His efforts bore fruit on April 15 as he clinched the gold medal in 1:00.23, ahead of RI’s Shadi Zulhisham (1:00.74) and Victoria Junior College’s Armaan Carlesater (1:01.10).
The 18-year-old said: “It’s amazing, it shows my hard work has paid off.
“Last year’s race taught me to be more confident in myself and not be scared of my opponents. Today, I focused on my own race and didn’t bother about the people next to me, I just tried my best.”
Meanwhile, RI’s Gabriel Ng broke the B Division boys’ javelin meet record, with his distance of 60.85m surpassing the previous mark of 56.90m set by Hwa Chong Institution’s Wang Tingjia in 2016.
In the A Division girls’ 400m hurdles, Singapore Sports School’s Audrey Koh (1:07.72) finished ahead of HCI’s Tricia Sim (1:08.86) and RI’s Kimberly Chew (1:11.01).
Lui Rui Xian of Nanyang Girls’ High won the B Division race in 1:10.20. Tanjong Katong Secondary’s Mayah Kaufmann (1:11.50) and Cedar Girls’ Caelyn Chew (1:11.62) came second and third respectively.
On the same day, RI claimed the A Division 200m titles courtesy of Brayden Chan and Clara Lim. ACS(I)’s Harry Curran and NYGH’s Rachel Soh triumphed in the B Division, while SSP’s Ethan Roman and St Joseph Institution (International)’s Caitlin Ng won the C Division crowns.