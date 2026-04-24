Mixing it like ‘rojak’ works a treat for B Div netball champions MGS

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MGS netball captain Sarah Lim lifting the trophy after winning the National School Games B Division netball final held at Singapore Sports School on April 24, 2026.

SINGAPORE – A “rojak” approach to training proved to be the winning mix for Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary) at the National School Games (NSG) on April 24, when they beat CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) 32-14 to retain the B Division netball title.

Used colloquially to describe a hybrid or mishmash of things, the Malay term was how coach Joanne Ong described her approach to training – a system where all players were rotated across multiple positions to make them more versatile.

Ong’s strategy paid off in the final at the Singapore Sports School, where her team delivered a dominant performance against their rivals, courtesy of some sharp shooting from goal shooter Cayla Ho and goal attack Sarah Lim.

The pair were not playing in their usual positions and had swopped roles after Cayla landed awkwardly in the semi-finals and sustained a right knee injury.

The Secondary 3 student noted that she “decided during the final I shouldn’t run as much”, adding that the shooter role required less movement on court.

While MGS captain Sarah had never played a full game in goal attack at the NSG, the 16-year-old did not feel any pressure during the final.

“Our coach emphasises that we can’t just play one position. We should be able to adapt and play at least two,” the Secondary 4 student said.

“I think everyone on our team can play a second position. One reason is so we have more options – like today, when we were able to switch. And if we need someone else to come in, we can all rotate and change things up.

“I definitely felt that, as a team, we adjusted really well to this change. It was really commendable of everyone.”

MGS netball player Sarah Lim (far left) playing in goal attack while teammate Cayla Ho (second from left) is goal shooter, as they face CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) at the National School Games B Division netball final. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Having played together in the attacking circle in 2024, when they beat the same rivals to the C Division crown, the duo shared a chemistry and trust on the court that gave them a winning edge.

Ong, who has coached at MGS for 12 years, praised her team’s resilience. She said: “It’s always so lovely to see them play on court. They don’t give up – they fight all the way to the end. I’m super proud of them.”

Elaborating on her training philosophy, which encourages players to be open-minded and adaptable, she added: “I call it ‘rojak’, where players try different positions and realise that each comes with its own pros and cons. It’s not easy.

“As they grow older, their heights change. Some may not be tall enough to play their usual positions in secondary school, so (my strategy) gives them more opportunities to try different roles.”

The contest on April 24 saw the defending champions stamping their mark early, as clean, fast-paced passing saw them storming to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter before extending it to 18–10 at half-time. With attacking duo Sarah and Cayla pouring in the points, MGS stretched their lead to 26–13 in the next period.

CHIJ netball player Kaaviya Kabil Dhew (centre) in action during the National School Games B Division netball final held at the Singapore Sports School on April 24, 2026. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

In the final quarter, MGS’s defence turned on the heat to limit the CHIJ team to just one goal, closing out the match with a 32–14 victory.

Their joy was evident at the final whistle, as the MGS players huddled together, jumping for joy as a hall of supporters – waving blue and yellow clappers – erupted into loud screams and applause.

CHIJ coach Kok Mun Wai said: “I think maybe the occasion and the nerves got to them. It’s not their usual playing (level). We didn’t have a good start, so I think that affected the morale.”

Injuries to key players in the latter stages of the competition also hampered the team. She added: “During the quarter-finals, we had two players get injured (centre and goal attack), so they didn’t really have much training leading up to the semi-final and final. That definitely affected their fitness a bit.”

CHIJ captain Kaaviya Kabil Dhew added: “Our performance could have been way better... We weren’t settled in during the first quarter, and we weren’t mentally prepared.

“Compared to other games, our timing was off and our passes weren’t as accurate today. I feel that when we have better defenders on court like MGS, it just pressures us a lot.”