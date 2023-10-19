Making PE fun and engaging – teacher Cassandra Siua turns to tech, innovation

SINGAPORE – Cassandra Siua has been teaching physical education (PE) for the last 19 years and over time, she has learnt to conjure “a pocket full of tricks” in order to keep a new generation of digital-savvy kids interested in sport.

Introducing technology such as apps and videos is one way she keeps her young charges engaged in her classes.

The Cantonment Primary School teacher said: “We always want the best for our students, while as a PE teacher, keeping the students physically active, engaged in affective and cognitive domain is of utmost importance.

“A student today may not be the same student tomorrow, so you need a pocket full of tricks to be able to keep your students engaged at any point in time.”

The 42-year-old had previously spent three years in the Physical Education and Sports Teachers Academy (Pesta) at the Ministry of Education as an academy officer, providing professional development for other PE teachers.

Her time there gave her insights into using tech in the classroom and she has since integrated these methods in her lessons.

For example, during a gymnastics PE lesson, Ms Siua gets the students to form groups of three, and create a virtual sequence via an app on an iPad.

One student will perform the movement sequence, another will film it and the third member will provide feedback after viewing the video.

Ms Siua’s innovative methods have earned her the Outstanding Physical Education Teacher Award (OPETA), which she received at the Singapore Physical Education Association Awards (SPEA) last Friday. She was one of two PE teachers who were recognised in 2023.

The SPEA awards are given out every two years and comprises two categories – OPETA and the Outstanding Teacher-Coach. Winners of the first category receive a certificate and $1,000 in prize money.

“Teaching is teaching, I’m not after awards,” she said.

“To me a nomination is already a recognition whether I got it or not, it doesn’t change the way I teach. So when I got this from my school leaders, I was happy.”